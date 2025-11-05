Four or five chem-trails were visible from my front yard (above my neighbor’s house) after I got home from taking photos in a 3-mile stretch of my side of town.

Author’s note: With this dispatch some readers might think, “Oh, Poor Bill, he’s lost it.” I don’t think I have and I’m going to go ahead and post this unique dispatch because what I saw this afternoon was definitely unusual in my opinion.

Background:

Probably a year ago, I first read a few stories in the alternative media where the authors were talking about the strange number of airplane “chem-trails” they were seeing in the sky. Per these sources, something strange, perhaps secret and perhaps nefarious was happening in the skies above countless American cities and rural areas.

My first thought was probably the same as many readers of this dispatch will have: “These are probably crazy conspiracy kooks.”

However, these days I’m more open to conspiracy theories than I was as a younger man and the topic piqued my interest. After my introduction to the chem trail “mystery,” I actually started spending more time looking up at the sky - while driving or even working on my tan in the back yard while reading a book.

Sure enough, I started noticing many more streaks of plane exhaust or condensation that, often, formed strange criss-cross lines across the sky - chem-trails! (or: “vapor trails or “contrails”)

Some people on the Internet have posted photos of what they think are odd chem-trails (like I’m doing today). Even certain government officials have commented on this new observation and have promised investigations.

My son, Jack and I have taken an interest in the subject and speculated on whether all the chem trails we’ve seen might somehow explain or partially explain, the unprecedented rash of consecutive rainy days we had in Troy this summer.

With this background info now provided, let me now relate what happened this afternoon.

It was a normal day just like any other …

At 3 p.m. I went to pick up Jack from Troy Elementary School. From South Hillcrest Blvd, I travel up Murphree Street and turn left on North Three Notch Street (which becomes the Banks Highway) and drive past the Piggly Wiggly and turn right onto Gibbs Street at the railroad tracks across the street from the new jail facility.

About when I got to Piggly Wiggly, I noticed a stacked row of four or five horizontal chem trails/contrails. This pattern - four chem trails in a row - one on top of the other - stuck me as different.

These were the trails that grabbed my attention. It was more conspicuous before I started taking pictures. The straight and stacked horizontal lines seem very odd to me. (Photos from the parking lot of the Jail looking east and north toward Banks).

I then scanned the sky and saw other chem trails all around me - some stretching horizontal across the sky, some appearing to be vertical and several criss-crossing or intersecting.

Besides the chem trails, there were very few puffy clouds in a brilliant blue sky.

The very large number of chem trails - and their patterns - grabbed my attention.

(I should note I took several picture yesterday of the old Academy Street School. Those pictures happen to show a large expanse of sky-line. It was the same brilliant blue sky, but with no clouds and no chem-trails at all. That picture was taken at the same time - around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday).

After I picked Jack up from TES, I told him what I’d seen and said I needed his help for a photo project.

On the way home, I stopped at several places - first in the parking lot of the Jail Building, then on the dirt road near the railroad tracks near the Cold Storage Warehouse, then at the old Ingram’s Curb Market parking lot, then at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot and, last, in a grassy area near the convenience store located across the street from Piggly Wiggly.

In every direction I looked, I saw chem trails. Not only that, I saw at least three (maybe four or five) jets that were making new chem trails.

To me, these planes could not have all been commercial airliners flying to or from airports in Montgomery or Atlanta. The planes were going in too many directions - and were all in the air at the same time. I don’t think the flight patterns above north Troy are THAT busy and I’ve never seen planes flying north, south, east and west.

The photos displayed today show at least three of these jets (although it’s possible I took a picture of the same jet at different locations). However, I’m confident I saw at least three unique jets all making chem trails at the same time, but there might have been four or five.

In my opinion, what was happening late this afternoon seemed to, perhaps, be an intentional effort to make chem-trails in the skies above our community. Regarding the question of what might be in these chem-trails, I have no idea but, to be candid, this is all a little spooky to me.

Reader input valued …

The Troy Citizen features a Reader Comment section anyone can use. I’d be very interested in hearing from readers who might have opinions on whether or not an intentional and on-going project might be producing these “chem-trails.”

Or, is there some innocent and common-sense explanation that explains this … and what I’ve been observing is not unusual at all and are just normal vapor trails or contrails.

Also, I wonder if anyone else saw all of these “chem-trails” today or has, perhaps, also noted this phenomena in recent months. All opinions are appreciated.

I hope everyone enjoys this “change of pace” Troy Citizen dispatch!

(I have another “normal” post I’ll send out later tonight, but I decided to break my “chem-trail” story - with these 12 photos first).

Here’s my photos - all taken with an Apple phone - the best I could do.

Chem-Trail Photos with my captions

Note: all photos taken between 3:10 - 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, November 5th, 2025.

Taken from Ingram’s Curb Market Parking Lot.

I think this is the same trails as shown above, but the photo was taken from a different location.

Business across the street from Curb Market - the top and shorter chem trail was being made by a jet as I snapped the photo. I think the plane was flying south, back toward town.

Chem-trails in sky above Piggly Wiggly. The top chem-trail has a thicker and more ragged pattern or shape.

Another jet plane - The chem-trail that looks like it’s going straight up into the sky.

The shorter, middle chem-trail is being produced by another jet - not the one pictured above.

This chem-trail/contrail photo was taken next to the Cold Storage Warhouse on the Banks Highway/N Three Notch Street.

More Chem Trails - or white streaks in the sky - somewhere between Ingram’s and the Jail building.

Four or five chem-trails near the railroad tracks where you turn to go to Gibbs Street or Butter and Egg Road.

Four chem-trails - the shortest one is a plane in flight, making a new chem-trail. Next to the discount store on N. Three Notch Street

The first plane I saw making yet another chem trail - from parking lot of Jail facility.

Picture from yesterday - no clouds or chem-trails visible.

I cropped out some of the sky in this photo I took Tuesday, but I looked at the original and saw no clouds of chem-trails. So what was very visible today around 3:15 p.m. wasn’t visible yesterday at the same time.

