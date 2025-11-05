Troy Citizen

Discussion about this post

PonyBoy
7h

It's so very odd that you picked today to write about Chem Trails Bill, because this morning when Laura and I left the house to get some breakfast, the skies over Fayetteville Pennsylvania had 4 or 5 chem trails all going the same direction. I also noticed some jets leaving nothing but their brief vapor trails which is normal.

After breakfast, we traveled about an hour north to Mechanicsburg Pennsylvania and lo and behold, the skies above were almost exactly the same.

This is not normal. Someone is peppering the skies with chemicals for most likely nefarious reasons.

People messing with the air is not normal.

Chemicals do not belong in the air we breath.

5 replies by Bill Rice and others
Laura Kasner
8h

“Even certain government officials have commented on this new observation and have promised investigations.”

Yeah. Like head of the EPA Lee Zeldin.

More ways to keep us sick. The depopulation plan goes on unabated.

It’s not like it’s written in stone. Oh wait, yes it was - in the Georgia Guidestones.

3 replies
