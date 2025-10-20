Charlie Sheen became America and Hollywood’s Favorite Bad Boy. It turned out his surreal life story provided the material for a riveting documentary.

I’ve written several book reviews, but never a review of a documentary, which changes today as I simply can’t resist writing about the documentary aka Charlie Sheen that my wife and I just watched on Netflix.

My three-letter review would be: OMG.

Morbid or not, motorists do slow down when they drive past a car crash. If one does or does not admire Charlie Sheen’s work as an actor, this particular life story is too packed with surreal, wild, and sometimes even touching and profound anecdotes … to not watch.

The film, like its subject, is original and offers commentary that is both low-brow and surprisingly articulate. If Sheen never fully apologizes for many awful life choices, he deserve kudos for (perhaps) honestly telling a life story that was dysfunctional, but one that also offers a redeeming message of hope and maybe redemption.

(See 2-minute trailer here.)

Early in the documentary, Sheen says his goal is to tell the truth about his life and says director Andrew Renzi had access to all the key people in his life story, none of whom were censored and were encouraged to speak truthfully.

Sheen is the son of a famous father, actor Martin Sheen, and older brother, actor Emilio Estevev, both of whom chose to not participate in the project. Sheen’s two ex-wives and many fellow actors and friends were interviewed at length and spoke about Sheen with full or partial candor.

The story that results, IMO, is worthy of documentary treatment.

Sheen is part of one of the most talented families Hollywood has produced. (Perhaps the Fonda and Barrymore families would be their closest competition if one is tallying screen credits, controversies and debauched back stories.)

While Martin Sheen’s politics might be different than my own, in this documentary he comes across as a loving father who’s never given up trying to help a son who apparently was bent on self-destruction.

***

According to a life-long friend, Sheen (real name Carlos Estevev) grew up on a ranch in Malibu and was not as wealthy or spoiled as one might have suspected given Martin Sheen’s consistent acting successes.

Growing up, Charlie Sheen palled around with future movie stars like Sean and Chris Penn, Rob Lowe, George Clooney and his older brother.

From a young age, Sheen and his brother produced home movies with a Super 8 camera. Scenes from these child and teen-produced movies are interspersed throughout the documentary and, while many scenes depict gory violence, the production value is surprisingly high - revealing the natural talent of all cast members.

Sheen admits he never took school seriously and was eventually expelled from his high school, where he might have compiled a 1.3 GPA, says Sheen.

Sheen’s older brother, Emilio, became a top-grade Hollywood star several years before Charlie after he starred in movies like The Outsiders, The Breakfast Club and Young Guns.

According to Charlie Sheen, he and his older brother had a definite “rivalry.” (Another brother, also an actor, but less well known, did participate in the documentary).

Given who his father and brother were (and the number of childhood friends who went into the movie business), one might think Charlie would have aggressively pursued an acting career at a young age, but this didn’t happen, says Charlie.

An instant star …

After he was kicked out of high school, he told his father he’d like to pursue acting for a couple of months. If this didn’t work out, he might be able to produce an income working behind the camera, perhaps as a cinematographer, said Charlie Sheen.

Sheen’s father was fine with his son trying acting for six months or so.

Charlie Sheen immediately landed a part in the first role he auditioned for - a forgettable, low-budget movie called Grizzly II that had a 3-week film shoot in Budapest.

At almost the same time, Charlie Sheen went on a casting call for the movie The Karate Kid and was offered the leading role made famous by Ralph Macchio.

However, producers told him he had to immediately start karate training, which would mean reneging on his part in Grizzly II.

His father told him he should not do that as he had given the other film-makers his word. So Charlie Sheen passed on a role that, including sequels, probably made Macchio $20 million.

While upset with his father at the time, in retrospect, playing that role might have typecast him and all the success he later had in films and TV might not have happened.

While few people ever saw Grizzly II, Sheen was offered a short part in the hit movie Ferris Bueuller’s Day Off. According to Sheen, he was friends with the actress who played Ferris’s sister, Jennifer Grey, who convinced director John Hughes to cast him in the part.

The night before he was scheduled to film his part, Sheen said he intentionally didn’t sleep. The three-minute scene was one of the most memorable in the movie and, over night, Charlie Sheen - like his older brother before him- became an “it” actor.

Sheen leveraged one 3-minute scene from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” into instant stardom.

He quickly got cast in Red Dawn and Oliver Stone offered him the lead role in Stone’s iconic Vietnam movie Platoon. Per Sheen, at one time, the part was going to be played by his brother, Emilio.

Stone also cast Sheen as the young investment broker in Wall Street, which was another major hit.

In his interviews (shot in a diner of all places), Sheen said many people visit psychiatrists to grapple with repeated failures. The high school failure who apparently never took an acting class instantly became a major star.

“Nobody teaches you how to deal with instant success,” noted Sheen, adding he didn’t deal with it very well.

It didn’t take long for Sheen to develop the reputation as the “bad boy” who women fell for and the affable outlaw who men also pulled for.

Cue the substance abuse …

While he’d been smoking marijuana since high school, Sheen moved onto harder drugs and heavier drinking and became a drug abuser of Keith Richards’ proportions.

Indeed, as his second wife, Brooke Mueller (herself a drug addict), points out and Sheen confirms, his DNA seems to be different than that of most people.

Drug and alcohol abuse - and reckless behavior - that would have long ago killed most people, didn’t kill Sheen. This characteristic prompted Sheen to later state in a famous interview on “20/20” that he had “tiger blood” and was, perhaps, indestructible.

While the careers of others with these habits crashed and burned, Sheen remained a star, kept getting parts, and seemed to become more popular, in part, due to his rebel persona and, in part, because important people kept bailing him out of jams or refused to hold him accountable.

In one of the memorable vignettes from the documentary, Sheen describes the first “intervention” that his family staged to get him into rehab. (Clint Eastwood called him during the event and told him it was time end the train-wreck part of his career).

While Sheen says he did go cold turkey for a couple of years, he relapsed when he popped a beer one morning and was soon free-basing copious amounts of cocaine on a regular basis.

The documentary details the many wild and dangerous adventures of Sheen in his early film years.

Actor Nicholas Cage, who is not interviewed in the documentary, seems to have been as bent on self-destruction as Sheen and, for a while, was Sheen’s main partner in debauchery.

To be candid in this review, one must admit the documentary includes many (darkly) humorous stories and some not-too-funny (like Sheen’s account of the time he briefly piloted a commercial airliner when he was three sheets to the wind).

This presentation of Charlie Sheen’s life wouldn’t be as compelling if viewers didn’t also get a glimpse of the other side of Sheen’s personality. Sheen, at times, also comes across as humble, even shy, and someone who cared about producing quality work and didn’t want to let others down.

Not always, but most of the time, Sheen memorized his lines and displayed undeniable charisma and talent, according to co-workers. (Actor Jon Cryer, Sheen’s co-star in “Two and a Half Men” and Sean Penn share several insights that seem particularly astute or sober).

Viewers like myself will be surprised to learn that in addition to being a natural actor, Sheen was a talented athlete.

For example In 1987, Sheen and his father competed in basketball against Michael Jordan in an ABC TV show produced by Dick Van Patten called “Battle of the Stars.”

In the competition, filmed in front of a packed high school gymnasium, Sheen hit eight free throws in a row and he and his father beat Air Jordan in a 2-against-1 game. (Charlie Sheen hit the winning jump shot from 18 feet. Also, Martin Sheen hit a half-court shot in a game of “Horse” against Michael Jordan.)

One time, after he’d just been released from a rehab stint, the star of several baseball movies including Eight Men Out and Major League went and played in a Sunday afternoon pick-up game.

In the game, Charlie Sheen blasted a home run that travelled at least 365 feet over the right-center field fence.

Sheen’s career went to another level when he did something few actors were doing at the time - he took a part in a TV series.

After Michael J. Fox retired from full-time acting due to his Parkinson’s, Sheen took over the lead roll in “Spin City.” While he earned excellent reviews, the show was cancelled two years later. That led to the opportunity for Sheen to be cast in the lead in “Two and a Half Men,” which was another instant hit.

The show aired for eight years. When he was finally kicked off the show for his drug abuse and erratic behavior, Sheen was making $2 million every episode, which is still a record for salary per episode.

Tumultuous marriages and divorces …

Sheen was also just as famous for his stormy marriages, most notably his marriage to Denise Richards, who Sheen describes as one of the most beautiful women in the world when they started dating.

Denise Richards is very candid about the endearing parts of Sheen’s personality as well as the “hell” he put his family and their children through in his drug-crazed years.

Sheen’s second marriage to Brooke Mueller was even more explosive as his second wife fell (far) off the wagon while they were a couple.

The “Hollywood Madam” is not a fan of Charlie Sheen, but Sheen let her give her side of their business transactions.

Sheen was also one of the blue-chip clients of the Hollywood Madam, Heidi Fleiss, and indeed testified against Fleiss in a prosecution that sent her away to prison for several years.

Apparently, Fleiss’s prostitution ring was busted because Sheen kept paying for customers with traveller’s checks with his name on them.

For her part, Fleiss said Sheen ratted her out. For his part, Sheen says he had no problem with the services Fleiss offered clients, but law enforcement officials threatened to put him away for years because he was allegedly “trafficking’ prostitutes to friends of his. (Sheen paid for prostitutes not just for himself but for others, which could have been a form of “wire fraud,” according to Sheen.)

In the documentary, Fleiss points out that she got sent away to prison, while Sheen - one of her best customers - remained just as popular as a star and suffered absolutely no career blow-back from being a regular John.

A more shocking allegation, which is also discussed in the documentary, is the claim that Sheen “raped” actor Cory Feldman on the set of the movie “Lucas” when Feldman was only 13 years old.

Sheen vehemently denies the allegation, which he called “vile fiction.”

One headline of the documentary is Sheen’s admission that he’d had multiple sexual encounters with men, which he says happened when he became a major cocaine user.

Sheen also discusses the fact he tested positive for HIV in 2015. In reading Reader Comments from a People magazine cover story, a controversial discussion point involves whether Sheen exposed other partners to HIV or AIDS, which Sheen denies.

Sheen also admits he has paid millions of dollars in extortion money through the years to people threatening to expose his HIV status or his bi-sexual sex habits.

Many people who watch this documentary might view it as a clever way for an actor who has blown hundreds of millions of dollars and is no longer in demand to make another pay-day.

This claim might be true. True or not, the documentary that resulted is riveting and, if not 100 percent honest, features enough honest disclosures to paint a portrait of a man - and an industry (Hollywood) - that seems as sordid as many people from the hinterlands imagined.

According to Charlie Sheen, he’s now been clean and sober for seven years. A former self-confessed terrible father now seems to have become a loving and engaged parent to his five children.

(Sheen said the event that made him become sober was when his daughter Sami asked him to take her to a hair appointment. Since he was inebriated at the time, a driver he employed had to take them. While driving to the appointment, Sheen looked in the rear view mirror and saw how disappointed his daughter was that her Dad couldn’t even drive her to such a prosaic appointment).

Sheen has also reconciled with both of his former wives, who apparently still love him. In the final minute of the documentary, Sheen discusses his famous acting father who has never given up on him and summarizes the feeling he has for his father.

“Gratitude,” he said.

At least for now, Act 3 in the drama that’s been Charlie Sheen’s turbulent life seems to have had a happy ending, but, like all life stories, the rest of the story is “to be continued.”

***

