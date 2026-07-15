Cathy included this photo with a Facebook post on July 4th, adding the text: “Celebrating our 56th anniversary. Wouldn’t want to do life with anyone else. Love you Jerry Beckett.”

Any Troy citizen - past or present - who has perused Facebook in recent days must have been struck by the outpouring of poignant tributes, celebrating the wonderful life of Cathy Beckett, a native of Missouri who made Troy her home and, in the process, made our town a much better place to live.

I can’t remember the first time I met Cathy, but I do vividly remember the time I interviewed her for a feature story for the original Troy Citizen in the mid-1990s.

My hope was that this story would offer practical advice to citizens who had not grown up in Troy, but had moved to Troy later in their lives.

How does someone from “off” perform the activities that will allow him or her to fit into a small, close-knit community where many residents already have their network of social friends?

The story was motivated by my understanding that some newcomers to our community struggled with this transition.

I always thought Troy was one of the greatest places on earth, but I was aware that some newcomers couldn’t “break through” and make the friends that would make their new town seem like home and I always empathized with these people, who I wanted to like Troy as much as I did.

However, some people know exactly how to do this. The first person who came to mind when thinking about interview subjects for this story was … Cathy Beckett.

By the time I interviewed Cathy, the Becketts had lived in Troy for maybe 10 or 12 years.

Cathy and her husband, Jerry, seemingly already knew everyone in town and had already become close friends with some of the titans of “Old Troy.”

***

Making a new town “home” must have been pretty easy, right?

Actually, said Cathy, No, it’s not, which became the theme or the key “pro tip” of my article.

According to Cathy, you’ve got to work to make this happen.

At one time, she was the newcomer. Cathy seemed to understand that people in Troy weren’t snobs nor did they possess any strange prejudice against new residents. Many people are simply set in their routines, probably feel they have enough friends and, thus, might not make “reaching out to “newcomers” a priority.

“You’ve got to reach out to them,” Cathy told me (all quotes are paraphrased from memory.). “You’ve got to make the effort.”

In other words, newcomers shouldn’t sit around the house waiting for community leaders in the “in-crowd” to call you.

Every town has its important social organizations …

This is where identifying key community organizations and appreciating the magic of networking comes in.

And, here, Cathy Beckett - perhaps more so than any other person I can think of - touched all the right bases.

First, as any former newcomer will probably tell you, it always helps to join a church and get involved in that church.

The Becketts chose a wonderful church, First United Methodist Church (now Troy First Methodist Church) and for more than 40 years have been pillars of this church. (If you’ve ever been to Wednesday night Church Supper at First Methodist, you’ve enjoyed a warm welcome and interesting conversation with the Becketts).

Knowing Cathy, she didn’t say, “Can I come to this meeting?” She instead said, “I’d love to help. Tell me what I can do.”

The Becketts were also fortunate to have two children - twins Erin and Lee, who must have been in junior high or early high school when they moved to Troy.

As we all know, many adults make great friends by getting to know the parents of their children. (Cathy was different than many people because she ended up becoming close friends with so many young people. The friends of her children grew up to become her adult friends.)

Cathy’s husband, Jerry, was doing the same thing.

In fact, I think I met Jerry before Cathy as he was one of our family’s important insurance agents, succeeding Johnny Kreis as Troy’s State Farm agent.

Upon reflection, succeeding a long-time popular business man couldn’t have been too easy - but Jerry made this seem easy probably because he had such great support from Cathy and didn’t want to let his wife and kids down.

My father was life-long friends with Mr. Kreis, but I could tell early on that Dad really like Jerry Beckett too, which made an impression on his son.

As an aside, Jere also used his membership in the Troy Exchange Club to further expand his community involvement. He didn’t just join, he quickly became a key leader of this important civic group.

“Bill, how many bags of Vidalia onions do you want this year?” Jerry would ask my late father.

“Bring me five, Jerry.”

Reading Cathy’s obituary, I learned that one of her first jobs in Troy was as an office assistant at the Troy Chamber of Commerce. If someone is serious about getting to know a new community - go to work for the Chamber!

She then went to work for Troy City Schools in the central office and then hit paydirt when she became the director of CHHS’s new Culinary Arts program, which many of us old-timers still call “home ec.”

If you want to get involved in a town get involved in its highest-profile, most important school.

After one year at CHHS, Cathy must have known every student and, just as importantly, the parents (and grandparents) of her students.

Most importantly, she became close friends with Betty Wagoner, a faculty member who wore multiple Trojan hats and knew everybody in Troy. Although Mrs. Wagoner sometimes acted gruff, this was an act and everybody loved her.

Betty Wagoner was close friends with my cousin, Brother Chapman, who was as “Old Troy” as Old Troy gets. Cathy and Brother also became good friends, which probably got Cathy involved in the Troy Arts Council activities that Betty and Brother always supported.

Cathy was also the type person who genuinely wanted to know as much local history as she could learn.

She would meet someone, learn what they did and then learned where they grew up, who their parents and siblings were, what business they worked at, etc.

All the Troy trivia, quirks and cross-connections I picked up on by osmosis (by having “Old Troy” roots) and took for granted, Cathy - via natural curiosity and no doubt some concerted effort - soon knew herself.

I also bumped into and visited with Jerry and Cathy at numerous Troy State basketball games.

Some people will tell you that sports are over-emphasized in our society, which, I guess, can be true. However, sports in small-town Americana can also be an elixir that makes people feel like they are, well, part of a bigger team.

Here, I’m not talking about life lessons for athletes. I’m talking about fans who bond with one another over their support of a team or program.

Another one-time newcomer to Troy, Coach Don Maestri, worked extremely hard expanding fan support for his team, which did help his team, but also gave a core (and pretty sizable) group of loyal fans more reasons to get to know one another and share a passion.

If you list the great fans of Troy basketball (and football), the Becketts are in this local Hall of Fame.

I also remember something today’s newcomers to Troy won’t remember, a chapter of the Becketts’ lives that might make another stand-alone story one day.

Somewhere decades ago, the Beckett’s son, Lee, became the young owner of one of Troy’s most fondly-remembered businesses - Harvey’s, which was actually two businesses - a great sandwich shop for lunch and a popular watering hole for college students by night.

For adults, older people and younger people, Harvey’s was a popular hangout to see and visit with your neighbors (and Lee’s Mom and Dad did all they could to support this business).

From reading Facebook tributes, I also know that Cathy was extremely active as an advisor and adult mentor to the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.

It’s clear Cathy didn’t show up for just one annual meeting a year; she was on-call year round.

This allowed Cathy to become close friends with hundreds of sorority girls, but also all the many Alpha Gam alumni.

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A recap that shows how a community becomes home …

Before concluding my own Cathy Tribute Story, I’ll insert a quick check-list of the organizations I’ve already referenced.

Troy First Methodist Church , which includes hundreds (if not thousands) of members during Cathy’s decades in Troy - and Cathy probably knew them all from age 3 to age 103.

Chamber of Commerce - check.

Charles Henderson High School - In her 20 years on the faculty, Cathy got to know thousands of students, all faculty, administrators and coaches and who-knows-how- many parents of students.

The State Farm Crew - including one of my good friends, Christy Clark Pittman .

The Harvey’s Regulars - lunch shift and night-time crowd (I was a regular at both establishments!)

The Troy Trojan Fan Family - check (hoops), double check (pigskin).

The Alpha Gam Co-eds who, as it turns out, really are sorority sisters for life.

I’ll add the Troy Exchange Club, which was (and still is) Jerry’s group, but I love to give a good civic club some good love.

And I can add a catch-all group I’ll call Miscellaneous, which would be all the random friends Cathy made that spun off and criss-crossed from these core affiliations.

The most important group, of course, would be Family, the nucleus or heart of most journeys through the geography of life. Cathy and Jerry, who had just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary, also have four grandchildren, who I feel like I know from various funny and sweet Facebook posts.

The Becketts were raised in the Show-Me State, but the family ended up in Troy, Alabama, which - in all the best senses of one of our language’s best words - became home.

Some residents were born and raised in Troy and have four generations of ancestors in their genealogy books. These are fine and important citizens who helped build a community.

Other people, like Cathy Beckett, moved to town when she was in her 30s, stayed for 40 years and made Troy an even better community and, definitely with a smile, will be remembered by thousands for decades to come.

***

Visitation and Memorial Services …

Visitation services for Cathy Harness Beckett, 79, will be held today, Wednesday, July 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home and a graveside service immediately following the service at Green Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, which are greatly appreciated, please consider donating to the children’s program at Troy First Methodist Church in honor of Cathy Beckett.

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