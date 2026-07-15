Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
Jul 15

As noted, Cathy’s first job in troy was as an office assistant at the then Troy Chamber of Commerce. I later became good friends with Cathy’s daughter Erin when we both worked at the Pike County Chamber of Commerce, circa, 1993-1994.

Marsha Gaylard was our boss.

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Bill Rice
Jul 15

For those who don’t know, Harvey’s was next door to Three Notch Package Store in a building that had been a Big Bear grocery store when I was a child. (Brother Chapman, my mother’s first cousin, owned the building and was, thus, Lee’s landlord).

Harvey’s was more of an upscale bar in with a touch of the ambience of the bar from TV fame, Cheers. In a separate area, it also included a big warehouse where live musical acts performed.

I saw many shows there, including David Allen Coe.

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