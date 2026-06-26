Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
3d

if i ever get famous i will look you up and baumhowers' is on me. or if you have a better watering hole in mind, i'm game.

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2 replies by Bill Rice and others
Wes Gaylard's avatar
Wes Gaylard
3d

She may have also been there in 1983, but I am certain that Ms Carlisle was in the basement during the Fall of 84 (I also had a memorable encounter). She was there after performing a Homecoming concert at Foster Auditorium - after a loss to Vandy.

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5 replies by Bill Rice and others
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