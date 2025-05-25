The staples of WSFA when I was growing up in Troy in the late 1970s and early 1980s were sports anchor Phil Snow, weatherman Dan Atkinson and news anchor Bob Howell.

Bob Howell, the “Walter Cronkite of Alabama” and a man with deep ties to Troy, passed away Friday night.

According to WTVY-TV in Dothan, Howell died of natural causes.

A native of Geneva, Howell attended and graduated from Troy State University before becoming a young TV anchor in Dothan in 1971 and, in 1976 joined the staff of WSFA in Montgomery where he would anchor the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts for 32 years.

WTVY called Howell “one of the most recognizable news anchors in Alabama history.”

Tributes to Howell were being posted throughout the day on Facebook.

“We just lost a giant and my dear friend,” said former longtime WSFA meteorologist Rich Thomas. “Not a better person on this earth. Best of the Best. Best person. Most professional. And, a teacher of so many in our business. There was NONE better than Bob Howell.”

Matt Bramberg worked with Howell as a photo journalist and editor at WSFA.

“When Rich, Bob, Kim (Hendrix) and Phil (Snow) as well as Jeff Shearer were anchoring together, there was none better. You could’ve put that team up against any market in the country and we would be tops … Bob, you will never be forgotten.”

Bill J. Moody, a former well-known radio disc jockey at WBAM and a radio advertising sales manager in Montgomery and Dothan, said nobody was as polished and professional as Howell.

“(Bob) will always be known as the best anchor Montgomery has ever had!” wrote Moody. “Bob and I shared a great friendship and he loved the oldies about as much as I did. … Thanks for the memories; you took broadcasting to the next level!”

Ragan Ingram, the son of WSFA’s long-time political expert Bob Ingram, wrote that his late father learned a tremendous amount from Howell.

“Sitting next to Bob Howell, Dad learned of the incredible reach of television. Bob was a pro who taught an old, ink-stained dog a whole new bag of tricks. Dad was never a “TV guy,” but Bob made it a lot easier for him. He was the calming, authoritative voice of a generation in “Tall Tower Country.”

Ragan Ingram shared this vintage photo of Bob Ingram and Bob Howell on the set of WSFA on an election night in 1982.

Ken Hare was a veteran journalist of The Montgomery Advertiser who also was a regular guest at WSFA and another great admirer of Howell.

“Most of the time I walked in with no idea what I would be asked - live on air - to discuss, supposedly in depth,” wrote Hare on Saturday. “I told Bob how much that scared a TV neophyte like me, but he said something like, “That’s part of what makes it fun.’ After a while, I relaxed enough to understand what he meant. Bob was a true pro and a super nice guy. He helped to make his community a better place. When we talked about our personal lives, it was clear that he loved his family dearly.”

James Spann, perhaps the state’s best-known TV weatherman in Birmingham, worked for one year with Howell in Montgomery.

“I worked at Channel 12 long ago… in 1978/79. He was an amazing teacher, encourager, and friend. My memories of the days with Bob at WSFA are cherished.”

James Spann shared this photo of a reunion with his former colleague Bob Howell.

Howell retired from WSFA in 2012 to take a faculty position with Alabama State University. At the time of his retirement, WSFA issued a press release that said, “Bob's presence in the River Region has represented a standard of excellence anchoring news on WSFA and has been a fixture on television sets in central Alabama for more than five decades.”

When Howell retired, WSFA’s website included dozens of tributes from viewers. One viewer probably spoke for hundreds of thousands of central and south Alabama residents when he posted:

“Thank you for being the ‘Walter Cronkite’ of South Alabama! You have been a part of my life and family since working at WTVY in Dothan many, many years ago. Your professionalism and attitude of caring and consideration created the trust we all needed to have in someone in the media.”

While best known as WSFA’s news anchor, Howell also had deep connections to Troy, where he attended college.

Howell was an instructor at the Hall School of Journalism at Troy University for 24 years. He also was the emcee of the Miss Troy University Pageant for many years and the emcee at many other college events. A member of the Alabama Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Howell was the keynote speaker for the 2011 Troy University graduation ceremonies. (See brief YouTube clip here).

Matt Bamberg posted this photo of the WSFA staff outside the studio office building with managing editor Bob Howell front and center.

As a journalist, Howell covered every major event in Alabama from the early 1970s through 2012 and interviewed countless state and national news makers.

Many people posting on social media have commented that Howell was as talented, professional, knowledgeable and poised as any national TV news anchor in the country. Thanks largely to his presence, WSFA TV dominated local TV ratings for 40-plus years.

Residents who are in the mid-60s and older remember him as a young anchor in Dothan, where he also the voice of wrestling matches that were broadcast every Saturday morning.

Howell worked at WSFA for two stints in between a several-year period where he anchored the ABC TV news broadcasts at WNCF before returning to WSFA.

Howell also produced award-winning documentaries, hosted WSFA's "Newsmakers", "Alabama Illustrated", "Inside Alabama's Legislature" and co-hosted the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon and the Children's Miracle Network fund raisers.

He was a former chairman of the Saint James School board of trustees.

Upon his retirement in 2012, Howell said: ”When all is said and done - I'll be able to look back on the wonderful relationships I've enjoyed - especially with our viewers who have been so loyal and supportive of my efforts at WSFA 12 News.”

Howell, who was in his mid-70s, is survived by his wife Paula and two sons, Brock and Alex.

Current WSFA anchor Mark Bullock re-published this “flashback” photo from several years ago. It shows many of the best-known WSFA news personalities who worked with Howell through the years. Among those who were still with the station in 2022 are: Valerie Lawson, Sally Pitts, Josh Johnson, Judd Davis, Mark Bullock and Tonya Terry (a Troy native). Also pictured are Bob Howell, Rich Thomas, Jenn Horton, Jeff Shearer, Cody Holyoke, Jeff Jumper, Derek Steyer and the late Dan Atkinson.

Troy loses heart-breaker to Southern Miss, awaits news on possible NCAA berth

In his first career start for Troy, Chase Nelson pitched into the 7th inning, allowing only two runs on four hits.

MONTGOMERY - Third-seeded No. 22 Troy dropped a 2-1 pitcher’s duel to second-seeded No. 14 Southern Miss to end its run at the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Saturday.

Troy left-hander Chase Nelson made his first career start with the Trojans playing their fourth game in as many days, and put together a career performance. The senior from Nashville, Tennessee went a career high 6.2 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs with one walk and a career high six strikeouts.

All three of the game’s runs occurred in the first inning, with the next eight innings scoreless.

The only damage the southpaw surrendered to the Golden Eagles came on a two-run double by USM designated hitter Joey Urban on a popup that just barely hit in fair territory down the right field line. Nelson followed with 5.2 consecutive scoreless frames, and did not allow a hit past the fourth inning.

Troy struck in the top of the first on an RBI double by Sean Darnell, but stranded two base runners to end the inning. The Trojans outhit the Golden Eagles 9-4 on the day and recorded six hits against Southern Miss starter Grayden Harris in his 3.1 innings, but Darnell’s RBI was the only run the Trojans put across, stranding 12 runners in nine innings.

Jay Dill followed Nelson in relief with 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one walk while striking out four. The Southern Miss bullpen of lefty Kros Sivley and righty Colby Allen was just as strong, combining for 5.2 scoreless innings on three hits.

Troy closes the conference tournament with a 39-21 record on the season, and will await its NCAA Tournament fate with the selection show slated for 11 a.m. on Monday.

USM, which has beat Troy all four times the teams played this year, improves to 44-1e on the season.

The announced attendance for the game, which started at 9 a.m., was 1,542.

Quotable - Head Coach Skylar Meade:

“An incredible game. We botched it in the first. You never know when the moment is, and we gave them extra outs in the first. Chase really battled through, executed. Got the popup, got the strikeout. Got the fly ball and it's just unfortunate what happened. We had runners on, and runners on, and runners on, and we weren’t able to capitalize on the moment.”

Quick Hitters:

Troy enters NCAA Selection Monday with a 39-21 record, which is the same record the Trojans’ 2023 regional team had entering Selection Monday.



Troy held Southern Miss to two runs. The Trojans are now 11-1 when holding their opponent to two-or-fewer runs.



Troy is 11-6 in games decided by one run



Blake Cavill extended his on-base streak to 65 games dating back to last season, going 1-for-5.



Meier’s HBP was his 29th of the season, which is the most in a single-season in Troy history and tied for fourth nationally.



Brooks Bryan extended his on-base streak to 12 games, drawing a walk.



Jimmy Janicki recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-5.



Darnell recorded his 16th double of the season, which is tied for seventh in the Sun Belt.



State Special Olympics Return to Troy

Members of the Troy Police Department participated in the Special Olympics Torch Run on Friday in Troy.

The State Special Olympics are being hosted by Troy University with the Opening Ceremonies held Friday night at Trojan Arena.

