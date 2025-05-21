Pike County native Ben Bowden is heading to Montgomery to serve on the State Court of Civil Appeals.

Brundidge native Ben Bowden has been appointed to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals by Gov. Kay Ivey, the governor announced Wednesday.

Bowden had served since 2016 as a circuit judge in Covington County/Andalusia and before that served as the probate judge of Covington County.

Bowden replaces Judge Bill Lewis on the five-member appeals court.

On Tuesday, Ivey appointed Lewis to the Alabama Supreme Court to replace Associate Justice Jay Mitchell, who resigned and is expected to run for attorney general.

Bowden, the son of Lawrence and Sarah Bowden, is a 1985 graduate of Pike Liberal Arts School.

He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1989 and then graduated in the Top 10 percent of his class from UA’s law school in 1992.

Bowden served several years active duty as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and retired with the rank of colonel from the Air Force Reserve in 2023.

After his active duty military career, Bowden and his wife Angie (Mobley) Bowden settled in Andalusia, where Bowden was a partner in the local law firm of Albrittons, Clifton, Alverson, Moody & Bowden, P.C.

Bowden was also a municipal prosecutor in Andalusia and was an assistant district attorney where he once successfully prosecuted the longest jury trial in Covington County history.

He is a former president of the Andalusia Rotary club, president of the PTA and chairman of the local Red Cross. His wife was the librarian at Andalusia Elementary School.

The Bowdens have two children, Anna Beth, who is a graduate of SMU, and Sim, who is a 2021 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

Public service began as Probate Judge …

Bowden was appointed probate judge of Covington County by then Governor Bob Riley in 2008 and then won a full-term. He was elected circuit judge in 2016.

Bowden is also close friends with Wes Allen, who previously served as probate judge of Pike County, before being elected to the Alabama state legislature and then elected Secretary of State for Alabama. (Allen has announced plans to run for lieutenant governor of Alabama).

Bowden is a cousin of Brundidge business man and attorney Don Dickert and has previously said he was influenced greatly by Judge Bill Barr, another Brundidge native who became a long-time circuit judge in Troy before retiring.

Judge Bowden’s impressive record as a legal scholar is matched by his exemplary performance as an attorney, prosecutor and judge,” Gov. Ivey said Wednesday.

“He has steadfastly demonstrated a dedication to justice and fairness under the law. I have the utmost confidence that he will serve with the highest integrity,” said Gov. Ivey.

“I am humbled by the confidence Governor Ivey has shown in allowing me to serve on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals,” Bowden said. “Angie and I are thrilled at this new opportunity. I’m a public servant at heart and I look forward to serving the people of Alabama in this important and exciting way. Can’t wait to get started!”

Share

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Troy Falls to Old Dominion in Sun Belt Tournament Opener

Troy could manage just two runs on just two hits against Old Dominion Wednesday morning in Montgomery. Troy has now lost four straight at a time of the season you want to be winning.

MONTGOMERY - Third-seeded Troy dropped its opening game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament 4-2 to sixth-seeded Old Dominion on Wednesday morning.

Troy (37-20) was out-hit 4-2 by the Monarchs and scored its only runs on a two-RBI single by All-Sun Belt catcher Brooks Bryan in the third inning. ODU starter Dylan Brown, a lefty whom the Trojans defeated on April 5, pitched 6.2 innings with four hits, two earned runs, one walk, two HBPs and nine strikeouts while fellow southpaw Ben Moore earned the save with 2.1 hitless innings in relief.

All-Sun Belt Second Teamer Garrett Gainous earned the start for the Trojans and held the Monarchs to one run across his first three innings of work while notching a pair of strikeouts.

The senior had retired five straight hitters when he went back out for the fourth, but exited due to injury in a 2-1 count to the first hitter of the inning Zach Leite.

Leite earned a walk after Colby Frieda entered in relief, and ODU tied the game after recording three hits against the righty. Frieda settled in and worked back-to-back scoreless frames in the fifth and sixth, but he left with a pair of runners on base in the seventh after a one-out walk and HBP. Jay Dill relieved Frieda and pitched 2.2 innings without an earned run, but allowed both inherited runners to score in the seventh after a walk to load the bases and a single by ODU right fielder Luke Waters.

The Trojans are back in action in an elimination game at 9 a.m. on Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium. Troy awaits the loser of Wednesday’s matchup between second-seeded Southern Miss and seventh-seeded Texas State.

Old Dominion improved to 22-29 on the season while Troy has now lost four consecutive games.

Quick Hitters:

Blake Cavill batted in the leadoff spot for the fourth time this season, drawing two HBPs.



Cavill extended his on-base streak to 62 games dating back to last season, drawing two HBPs.



Steven Meier extended his on-base streak to nine games, drawing a walk. Meier has reached base safely in 53-of-54 games played this season.



Brooks Bryan extended his on-base streak to nine games and hitting streak to eight games, going 1-for-4 with a single and two RBIs.



Bryan’s two RBIs give him 61 on the season, which ranks second in the Sun Belt.



Sean Darnell extended his hitting streak and on-base streak to five games, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.



Darnell recorded his team-high 19th multi-hit game of the season.



Garrett Gainous made his first start and second appearance since April 17. He pitched 3.0 innings with two hits, two earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts.



Quotable - Head Coach Skylar Meade:

“They elevated themselves and they had two-out hits. It’s what we talked about before the game - it’s about two-out hits, taking our best swings, making some timely defensive plays and elevating yourself on the mound. They did that better than us and that’s why they got a W. Baseball has many nuances, but this one is relatively simple.”