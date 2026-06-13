John Knicely, Allison Parson and Ethan Cargile celebrate Troy taking the lead against West Virginia. (Photo by Bill Rice, Jr.)

By BILL RICE, JR.

Troy didn’t win, but our Trojans could have easily won in a 9-inning, yo-yo contest against West Virginia that was replete with dramatic moments - like all nerve-racking, high-stakes baseball games.

Since I cut the cable cord a while back, I watched and “covered” the game from Baumhower’s Victory Grille, which was packed with Trojans fans with every one of the restaurant’s 50 or so high-def big screens tuned to the historic game. (When Troy went up 4-3, the roar from diners could surely have been heard at Riddle-Pace Field).

The 7-5 Mountaineer victory confirmed the adage that baseball is a game of inches and unexpected plays often measure the smidgen of difference between the “thrill of victory” and the “agony of defeat.”

A few plays and highlights stand out today …

West Virginia scored first thanks to a series of odd events. First, lead-off batter Armani Guzman reached second on an error that could have been a routine ground out. The fleet-footed Mountaineer then advanced to third on a strikeout when Jimmy Janicki dropped the pitch and had to throw the batter out at first.

The son of a gun then made like Jackie Robinson and stole home in a bang-bang play where he was safe at the plate by inches (or micro seconds).

In 50-plus years of watching baseball games, this was the second time I’ve ever seen this happen live. The only other time I saw this rarest of baseball plays happen was when Mike Turk stole home against the CHHS Trojans in a baseball game when Mike was a baseball player for Jeff Davis High School in 1982 or 1983.

(This was the first time in 26 years at a CWS that a player stole home. In the inning, WVU scored a run even with starting pitcher Ben Stubbs striking out the side and not allowing a hit.)

Not to worry, though, as TROY tied the game at 1 in the second and then took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the third inning.

Troy roughs up WVU’s highly-touted pitcher …

In my pre-game scouting report on West Virginia, I highlighted the fact the Mountaineers have two ace starting pitchers, both of whom put together dominant seasons for the Big 12 runner-ups.

Chansen Cole - who has been dominant in post-season play - got the start but Troy hitters made him look like a run-of-the-mill pitcher, lacing seven hits and plating four runs in 2-plus innings (several Troy outs were well-hit line drives or came after West Virginia fielders made Major League plays).

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins no doubt won the game for his team when he quickly pulled his starter, going to Ian Korn, who himself was All-Conference in the Big 12.

In six innings, Korn held Troy to just two hits and one run (a homer by Janicki that tied the game at 5 in the top of the 8th).

West Virginia scored two runs when Troy left-fielder Drew Nelson came one inch from making a highlight-reel diving catch. Instead, the ball rolled out of his glove.

Another “game of inches” anecdote came when Troy recorded a 3-1 out at first base after the umpire originally ruled the runner safe, but instant replay showed Troy pitcher Benjamin Stubbs’ foot hit the bag a split second before the runner’s.

Troy was in the game the whole time because Troy’s own relief pitcher, Zach Crotchfelt, brought his best stuff to College Baseball’s Biggest Show. Crotchfelt allowed just two earned runs in 4.1 innings, striking out six West Virginia batters.

West Virginia ultimately won the game not on a ripped double or walk-off home run, but a lazy ground ball that had eyes and dribbled into right field even though Troy had implemented an infield shift and had three fielders to the right of the second base bag.

***

The Bad News is Troy lost; the Good News is this is a double-elimination tournament and, as we all remember, Troy also lost its first game in the Gainesville Regional before running off four straight wins. (In the CWS, teams get days off unlike Regional or Conference tourneys).

Truth be told, while I knew Troy could beat West Virginia (or any team in Omaha), I did worry that a blowout loss in Game One would temper all the good vibrations of the past two weeks. (In basketball, Mid-Major programs like Troy celebrate for a week and then tend to get blown out in the first game of the NCAA tournament … but this is a different sport and this didn’t happen.)

As al dot com’s Michael Casagrande wrote, Troy proved it “belonged” in Omaha and was just as talented and capable of winning Game One as West Virginia. But the breaks - or key plays - simply accrued to the West Virginia page of the score book, giving a huge contingent of West Virginia fans, accompanied by Mountaineer ball players, another reason to sing John Denver’s “Country Roads” after the game.

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Troy and West Virginia players take the field before the National Anthem in the game that opened the 2026 College World Series.

Two of Troy’s biggest star players produced big moments in the game …

Jimmy Janicki hit a no-doubt-about-it home run in the 7th to tie the game. According to one ESPN college baseball expert, speaking in a round-table format of ESPN correspondents, Janicki might be the best pro prospect in Omaha.

Said ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel: “I don’t expect Troy to go deep in the tourney, but I think their catcher Jimmy Janicki is the best pro prospect in the tournament. I wonder if he’ll get pitched to enough to prove that to more casual fans.”

Jabe Boroff (aka “Jabe Ruth”) went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and another walk.

The “folk hero” status of Boroff was highlighted in an article at ESPN’s website, with the article noting Boroff was hitting only .125 on the season with just one home run on May 9th before changing bats and proceeding to hit 10 homers in the next month.

The story didn’t even mention Jabe’s grand slam, two home-run game in the first game of the Super Regionals.

Another ESPN article interviewed five former teammates of Jabe’s at Enterprise State Community College. The players, later joined by Enterprise State’s head coach, drove 16 hours to Omaha to support Jabe and soak in the CWS atmosphere, which was described as the “promised land” of college baseball by one of Jabe’s former teammates.

Atmosphere at Troy Super Regionals has been duly noted by national correspondents …

I loved this excerpt from ESPN’s pre-world series article, made by Mike Rooney (who I think was the ESPNU announcer at Troy’s Super Regionals.)

“This tournament has been a joyous contradiction. MCWS first-timers Troy and West Virginia provided some of the best moments (and atmospheres) of the first two weekends of the tournament.”

And later, Rooney added: “The enthusiasm radiating from the state of West Virginia and the city of Troy, Alabama lit up the super regional round of this tournament in unprecedented ways. Those scenes were everything we all love about college baseball. And college sports for that matter. So, per capita, I think these two schools and programs will have an outsized impact on this Men’s College World Series. Count me in for all of it.”

Back to Troy players …

Troy’s Drew Nelson, who once starred in games at The Sportsplex, Franklin Drive and Butch Austin Field, went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his first game in the Mecca of the sport. Drew also stole second base, where he was safe by half an inch when the West Virginia shortstop’s tag effort found the air between Drew’s out-stretched arms.

Drew Nelson made his ESPN debut on the world-wide leader of Sports. Drew went 2-for-4 in the game with one RBI.

Troy second baseman Sean Darnell had a good game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Back and forth … score by innings …

Bottom of First: WVU 1, Troy 0

Top of second: Troy 1, WVU 1

Bottom of second: WVU 3, Troy 1

Top of the third: Troy 4, WVU 3

Bottom of third: WVU 4, Troy 4

Bottom of fourth: WVU 5, Troy 4

Top of 7th: Troy 5, WVU 5

Bottom of 8th: WVU 7, Troy 5

End of game: WVU 7, Troy 5

Troy Super Fans Dawn Railey and Belinda Dykes Kitchens bumped into Troy pitchers Ben Stubbs and Zach Crotchfelt while in Omaha.

Amanda Hinton, Karri Booth, Savannah Campbell and Allie Booth were cheering hard for the Trojans at Baumhower’s.

Coach Skylar Meade gives an in-game interview on ESPN.

Troy director of sports communications Adam Prendergast is in Omaha, where his son, Ethan (a student at CHHS), is taking photos as part of the media contingent. Ethan is one of many talented sports photographers from Troy.

Other game/CWS notes …

Game attendance was 24,137, which as Michael Casagrande noted in his post-game column, was 6,000 more than the population of Troy.

Both teams finished with nine hits. Troy did have two errors to no errors for WVU, whose players made several impressive fielding plays.

I haven’t read an estimate of how many Troy fans attended the game, but I think it was a strong turnout from our team’s fanbase. On Facebook, Jim Horn , a long-time Troy fan, said that there was a “great” crowd of Trojans at a pre-game gathering before yesterday’s game. The Snyder Clan (of the Land of Goshen) is in Troymaha!

The hero of the game for West Virginia was Tyrus Hall , who bats 9th in the order for the Mountaineers. Hall got two hits, including the game-winner, and finished with four RBI. (Hall was also one of the unlikely team heroes in WVU’s Regional victory.)

Troy is scheduled to play Ole Miss Sunday at 1 p.m. Ole Miss, which eliminated Auburn in the Super Regionals in Lee County, was leading UNC late before a three-run home run for North Carolina propelled the Tar Heels to a 6-2 victory. Ole Miss, which won the College World Series in 2022, is also known for an excellent pitching staff and is one of five SEC teams in Omaha.

Troy will now need to duplicate its effort in the Gainesville Regional, where the Trojans fell 10-5 to Miami in the opener and then ran off four straight victories to win the school’s first-ever NCAA Regional.

Tommy Egan , who allowed just two runs in 8.1 innings in the finals of the Super Regional, will likely start on the mound for Troy. Egan, a senior right-hander who transferred from Illinois-Chicago after last season, has a 6-5 record with a 5.38 ERA on the season.

Alabama-Oklahoma and Texas-Georgia are scheduled to play today in Omaha, although there were thunder storms (producing some hail) in Omaha Saturday morning which might delay start times of the games. Update: The game started on time with OU leading 2-0 in the second inning (the time of this writing.)

Sunday and Monday’s weather is supposed to be sunny and clear in Omaha.

***

Today I’ll take a deep breath, give thanks that Skylar Meade’s Trojans showed they belong in Omaha, but lament a couple of “what-might-have-been” moments, which all sports fans do every time one of our teams loses a close ballgame.

I say let’s forget this one, go play ball tomorrow and see what happens.

***

Author’s Note: I’ve added some “Bonus Content” in today’s Reader Comments. As always, fans and Troy Citizen readers are encouraged to add their own observations or comments.

One-time “tips” for the author (of any amount) are also appreciated and can be made via this link:

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

And a parting shot from The Citizen’s roving photographer …

The Griffiths of Troy, including Dad Jeffrey and mom Amber, watched at least part of the historic game at Baumhower’s.

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