Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
Jun 13

More Game Notes from Troy Sports Information:

* Janicki's solo homer in the seventh inning was his 20th homer and 86th RBI of the season. On the play, he became the first player in Troy history with a 20-double, 20-homer season while surpassing Brooks Bryan (85 - 2024) for Troy's single-season RBI record.

* Janicki's 86th RBI tied Georgia's Daniel Jackson for the second-most nationally. 

* With two earned runs in 4.1 innings, Zach Crotchfelt now has a 1.33 ERA (earned runs) across six appearances and 20.1 innings in the postseason (Sun Belt Tournament/NCAA Tournament).

* Jabe Boroff's RBI gives him 19 RBIs in the NCAA Tournament, the most since Wake Forest's Danny Corona had 19 in 2023. No player has had 20 since Adley Rutschman in 2018.

* In the ninth, Troy managed to get the tying run on base with a two-out walk by Cavill. WVU turned to Ben McDougal for the final out, and the lefty got Janicki to pop out in foul territory to end the ballgame.

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Bill Rice's avatar
Bill Rice
Jun 13

Bonus Content 1:

An interesting fact brought out in the ESPN telecast is that the West Virginia baseball program averaged only 375 or so fans per home game 14 seasons ago and, apparently, school officials even considered disbanding the baseball program.

However, in 2013, the school hired a new coach - Randy Mazey (who later hired Sabins as an assistant) - and began to consistently win. This season the Mountaineers averaged almost 4,000 fans at every home game, a school attendance record. Mazey retired before the 2024 season with Sabins promoted to the head job. West Virginia has advanced to the Super Regionals all three seasons Sabins has been head coach and this year made the CWS for the first time in school history.

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