Quotable – Troy Head Coach Gerad Parker

"The resilience and toughness of this football team is unlike anything I've seen before. We all know what the score was. We all know how far behind we were. We kept on playing. We took chances. We took risks. We executed a great kickoff stampede play that we put in that ricocheted off. We got a possession back. We did all the things you have to do to take risks to get back in one, and all our guys do is keep playing. The backup linemen come in. We had three offensive linemen go down and we kept on playing. Tucker Kilcrease plays like a warrior. DJ Epps too and it goes on, and on and on. An unbelievable effort by everyone, and when their best was required on defense, they got the job done to finish the game in overtime."

• Troy has won five of its last six Sun Belt Conference games dating back to last season.

• Troy has won in overtime in back-to-back weeks; it is the first time in program history that Troy has played an overtime game in consecutive games. Troy improved to 3-6 all-time in overtime games.

Troy's defense - which surprisingly gave up almost 600 yards - stuffed Texas State on two consecutive plays in overtime to win the game. On both plays the home team only needed to make one yard to get a first down.

