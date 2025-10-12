Tucker Kilcrease threw for 415 yards and 5 TDs to lead the surging Troy Trojans to yet another improbable come-from-behind victory. Fans in Brantley probably aren’t surprised.

Five years ago, I was serving as Mike Amos’s co-host on Troy Cable’s “Today in L.A” morning TV show.

Since the show also aired in Crenshaw County, from show callers, I got to hear a little about an outstanding athlete from Brantley named Tucker Kilcrease. Everybody I listened to said this young man was special - a great all-around athlete who also had the “it” factor.

I knew that Tucker was the quarterback on an excellent 1A high school football team, but he also stood out in baseball and basketball, where I’ve learned this 6-foot-tall Caucasian could dunk a basketball.

Furthermore, Tucker was one of the stars on the school’s state championship golf team. That is, he was a letter winner (and star) in four sports!

My wife knows Tucker’s mother, who Carrie says is a fine lady and I learned that his father had once been a golfer at Troy State.

So when I learned that former Troy head coach John Sumrall offered Tucker a football scholarship, the thought crossed my mind that the Tucker Magic might be moving 35 miles up the road to Troy.

A “local kid” playing the high-profile position of quarterback hadn’t happened since CHHS product Al Head was Troy’s starting quarterback the year after Troy won its NAIA national championship in 1968.

I also thought maybe a local student athlete playing QB would increase fan interest and thus game attendance.

***

The only thing that tampered my expectations is that Tucker is from a very small town and high school and it’s pretty rare for a small-school kid to make a splash in Division I football.

Still, I know this can happen. Herschel Walker was from a tiny school and town. So was Lee Roy Jordan and many other future college and pro stars.

In short, I was pulling hard for Tucker to successfully make the canyon-sized leap from small-town football hero to a kid that would compete against teams like Clemson and the best programs in the very competitive Sunbelt Conference.

Tucker had to be patient …

I also figured Tucker would have to bide his time and would almost certainly be redshirted as a freshman, which he was.

While I no longer work full-time for local newspapers, I did occasionally ask people who might have more knowledge than myself, “How is Tucker doing?”

All the feedback I received was positive. Those who know Tucker or had watched practices reported that coaches seemed to think he had potential and it looked like a former 1A quarterback might have a chance to be Troy’s “man” at some point.

By his redshirt sophomore season, Tucker was the team’s back-up quarterback and even got to start two games when Goose Crowder suffered a season-ending injury.

While Tucker didn’t light up the statistics, he did enough to show that he could play at this level.

Heading into the start of this season, Tucker was again the back-up behind Crowder, whose rotten injury luck continued when he got hurt again early in the game against Memphis.

That meant Tucker got another chance on a big stage. Here, however, the story didn’t fit the Hollywood script as Tucker managed only 65 yards in passing and the offense managed only 112 yards for the game, the lowest figure I can ever remember a Troy offense producing. And this happened at home in front of a big crowd.

Tucker got the start the next week and with a week of practice reps with the first team, didn’t do any better against Buffalo on the road - at least initially.

In fact, Tucker got pulled in the first half and it looked like the Troy offense was going to go 10 quarters without producing any points.

And then - out of the blue, a 2-iron from near Niagara Falls - Tucker was inserted back into the game in the second half and led one of the most impressive and improbable comeback victories in school history.

Trailing 17-0 entering the fourth quarter, Troy rallied for three TDs - all made possible by clutch Tucker Kilcrease pass completions and runs.

Of course, one stellar quarter of football does not a “star” birth, but that performance and team comeback probably saved an entire football season.

Troy, now 3-2 (with one loss to traditional power Clemson and another to playoff contender Memphis), then got a bye week, giving Tucker even more practice reps with the starters.

The next game was against state rival South Alabama, where Tucker again played like an all-star as Troy pulled off its second consecutive white-knuckle victory, this a 31-24 victory in over-time. (Tucker passed for 202 yards and rushed for more than 100 yards in this game).

On Saturday, Troy had to see if its new-found offensive prowess could travel with a game against Texas State, one of the favorites to win the Sunbelt’s Western Division.

In just his third start of the season, the Brantley Bomber lit up the Bobcats, throwing for 415 yards and five touchdowns!

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Tucker is not the only team star …

Troy again showed it does’t know the meaning of the word quit, rallying from deficits of 21-0, 28-7 and 38-27 entering the fourth quarter before adding two late scores to send the game into overtime, where Tucker threw a TD pass to give the Trojans their fifth victory of the season (48-41).

(Here’s the exciting game details from this “incredible” victory from al.com).

In all the years I’ve been following Troy football, I’ve never seen an offense that went from embarrassingly inept to impressively prolific in such a short span of games.

While this column is intended to sing the praises of a local product, the entire Troy football team has suddenly become nothing short of amazing.

After losing six of its first seven games in Coach Gerad Parker’s first season, Troy has now won eight of its last 12.

Two of those losses were to Clemson and undefeated Memphis; another defeat last year was to Arkansas State, where Troy almost rallied to another improbable victory.

When it comes to contemporary Troy University football, if the Trojans are down big early, don’t leave the stadium or turn off the radio - Troy has yet to begin to fight.

Troy has also used all three phases of the game to re-emerge as a leading contender to win the Sunbelt Conference.

Until Saturday, the team’s defense was the one constant that kept Troy in games. And, then, see above, the offense under Tucker Kilcrease found its Mojo.

Troy also has, arguably, the nation’s best punter and a very good field goal kicker (Troy product Taylor Renfroe). Against Texas State, Troy’s second-string field goal kicker booted a key 53-yard field goal before halftime and also kicked the ball on an on-side kick that ended up producing points for Troy.

The good news is Troy is right where it wants to be heading into its final five conference games. Troy could write a story-book season - noted by multiple improbable come-back victories - but that will be the storyline only if Troy finds a way to win four or five of its final games.

Somehow, one suspects more thrilling cliff-hangers could be on the horizon.

Saturday, Troy faces Louisiana Monroe on the road. It was lowly La-Mo that gave Troy its most-depressing defeat last year, a 13-9 deflater at the Vet.

Louisiana Monroe is also coached by Bryant Vincent, who many local residents remember as the outstanding offensive coordinator for several of Coach Hugh Fountain’s most exciting teams at CHHS in the late 1990s.

Just like Alabama got a measure of revenge against Vanderbilt two Saturdays ago, La-Monroe (one hopes) will face a fully-focused Trojan team out for a little healthy vengeance.

Comparing Tucker to Ty Simpson …

Speaking of Alabama, I must say the evolving “Tucker Kilcrease” story has parallels to the “Ty Simpson” story at Alabama.

Both Tucker and Ty are redshirt junior signal-callers who had to wait years for their chance to show what they can do on a college football field.

Ty’s debut was a shocking upset to FSU, prompting our state’s leading sports columnist to call for this player’s benching for the rest of his career.

As noted, Tucker didn’t wow many fans or sports pundits after his first-string snaps against Memphis and, for three quarters, against Buffalo.

But, here, a lesson may apply to all sports fans. Sometimes we’ve got to give a player a larger sample size, a fairer opportunity, to allow the magical intangible of confidence to kick in.

As good as Ty Simpson has been - and as impressive as Tucker Kilcrease has recently been - the thought occurs that these quarterbacks are still just finding their groove.

It’s very possible both might get … better.

As of Oct. 12, 2025, the story of the rise of the Troy Trojans is still being written, and in sports you’ve got to play the games, but as of today’s date this story is turning into a spell-binder.

It’s exciting to note that a local young man, a product of a wonderful family from small town Americana who patiently waited his turn, is now playing the starring role in this resurgence.

*** (Subscriptions are free with stories emailed to subscribers. All subscribers get full access to Troy Citizen archived articles. Paid donations or subscriptions are appreciated as are one-time gratuities, see link below.) ***

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.