I’m working on a story on the large number of Whaley Construction construction projects that are wrapping up or recently concluded. I also just got back from Troy University Basketball Media Days and should have a pre-season write-up about the men’s and women’s teams tomorrow. (See photo at bottom of this dispatch).

(Tease: I uncovered many interesting storylines involving both ultra-successful programs and, first impression, both programs should again have enough talent and leadership intangibles to compete for conference titles and NCAA bids.)

Note: See today’s Reader Comments’ section for “Troy Football Need to Know; Gameday at The Vet – Arkansas State Game” (also Homecoming).

***

For today’s journalism fare, I surfed the Internet and social media and quickly found several interesting news and nostalgia nuggets. Mini-stories and photos are shared in the order I found them.

Blue Machine Nostalgia …

Barbara Tatum, the director of Pioneer Museum of Alabama and a member of the CHHS Class of 1979, posted this photo of The Blue Machine which “won straight 1’s” at the Enterprise Marching Band Festival Fall of 1978.

I think that is majorette Karla Carr Park on the left.

This might have been the high note days of CHHS marching band.

Wrote Barbara in her caption: “The days of military bearing, marching in step, and Earning straight 1’s. Good times!”

One of Barbara’s Facebook followers noted the Blue Machine uniforms were on the hot side.

Pete Jordan, now the manager of Max Credit Union in Troy, was in the band back then. Said Pete in the comment section:

“Nothing like that hot, sweaty dry cleaning fluid smell!”

I also remember Enterprise High was known for its excellent marching bands in the 1970s (and also it’s excellent football teams).

I like these TROY jerseys!

I normally don’t run Facebook ads, but this advertisement from “College Nation Gear” caught my attention.

The company is now selling Troy Uniform Jerseys with the names of key Trojan players.

This jersey (which can be yours for $79) might be popular in Brantley, Alabama - home of Trojan quarterback Tucker Kilcrease.

The same company also sells Trojan jerseys with the number 334 - the area code of Pike County, Alabama.

My buddy Rodney Orr made an inspiring post …

Rodney Orr is better known as the “Tider Insider,” the popular Bama Internet site Rodney started 29 years ago yesterday.

A couple of months ago I wrote a review of Rodney’s compelling autobiography, which I strongly recommend. (Rodney would be be a great speaker for church or civic groups as his life story is indeed “Bigger than Bama.”)

Wrote Rodney:

On this day 29 years ago, October 27, 1996, from a small bedroom in Corpus Christi, Texas, we launched Tider Insider.

It almost didn’t happen. In the middle of writing my business plan -- I almost quit! Why did I almost quit? Because I was intimidated. My dream seemed too big.

How foolish, I thought, was it to think that starting a website a thousand miles from Tuscaloosa had any chance of succeeding.

As I continued writing out my business plan, doubt and anxiety completely overwhelmed me. I slammed my fist on the table and walked away. After a few seconds passed, I sensed this tiny, calming voice say -- “Just sit down and take the next step.”

Thankfully, I had just enough faith to obey “the voice.” And here we are, 29 years later, still “taking the next step.”

Thanks for reading Troy Citizen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Sticking with Bama football

I normally wouldn’t post anything about a high school football prospect who’s committed to play for Alabama or Auburn.

This kid started on a state championship team as an 8th grader!

However, the commitment of junior quarterback Trent Seaborn of Thompson High School caught my attention for one reason … Because I watched Trent play in the 7A State Championship game, which his high school won three seasons ago. The novelty of this game is that Seaborn was only in 8th grade when he led his high school to a state title!

One might think any quarterback who can start in 8th grade - and lead his team to a state title - would be almost guaranteed to receive numerous scholarship offers several years later - which is exactly what happened.

Nick Saban is going to become even more famous …

Interesting photo of Coach Saban. I’ve enjoyed his work on “College GameDay.”

Facebook’s algorithms must know I’m an Alabama fan because the next news feed that popped up was a story on a new 10-episode Netflix documentary on Nick Saban.

Somehow, I hadn’t heard about this project and will, of course, watch all 10 (!) episodes.

Netflix has officially confirmed a 10-episode docuseries titled NICK SABAN: A VOICE FOREVER — a breathtaking cinematic tribute to the man who redefined college football and inspired generations of athletes, leaders, and dreamers.

“He wasn’t just a coach — he was a revolution,” producers said. “Nick Saban embodied everything leadership could be — discipline, heart, and excellence — all in one voice that still echoes through the game.”

WATCH FULL: https://chiwave.info/.../breaking-netflix-announces...

“From West Virginia to Tuscaloosa, from his early coaching struggles to the dynasty he built at Alabama, the series explores the life, philosophy, and legacy of one of the greatest minds in sports history. Featuring restored 4K game footage, rare behind-the-scenes archives, and emotional stories from players and colleagues, this documentary will showcase the man behind the legend.”

***

My comment: Since he retired as Alabama coach two years ago, Saban has become a popular regular on ESPN’s “Game Day” and has become almost as big a TV pitch-man as Peyton Manning doing commercials for Aflac, Home Deport, a vacation rental company and Mercedes Benz (where he co-owns two auto dealerships).

He’s also still has an office and is still earning a nice salary from the University of Alabama and his “Nick’s Kids” philanthropy is as big as ever. Also, a beautiful new Learning Center named in his honor and partially funded by a donation from his family is under construction in downtown Tuscaloosa.

I see “Ms. Terry” is accompanying him to every college town for his “Game Day” segments and every college job that comes open, his name is mentioned as a possible successor.

Somehow, though, I don’t think Coach Saban needs any more money and it looks like he’s having a great deal of fun in his new gig - revered retired coach - a coach who is as busy and as popular as ever.

Momma, do let your baby grow up to be football coaches ..

A correspondent for the website Brobible writes that LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward should win an inauspicious prize for athletic director that cost his university’s jaw-dropping sums of money.

Woodward hired Jimbo Fisher while he was Texas A&M’s AD and Bryan Kelly when he became athletic director at his alma mater, LSU.

The buyouts for both fired coaches are said to be $130 million, a record for coaches being paid to not coach. LSU is also still paying Ed Orgeron to not coach football.

Kelly, Billy Napier and James Franklin - among at least 12 other former college coaches - all belong to this year’s “Fired College Football Coach Club,” the most lucrative club in Americana.

As the story notes, all mothers should encourage their sons to become college football coaches, who make more money than 99.99 percent of the American population.

Dana Hendrix named Director of Development in the Sorrell College of Business

Dana previously served as president of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.

TROY alumna Dana Hendrix was recently named Director of Development in the Sorrell College of Business.

Before joining TROY’s Development Office team in October, she served as the Workforce Development Coordinator at Southeast AlabamaWorks! Previously, Hendrix led the Pike County Chamber of Commerce as President from 2019-2023.

She holds both baccalaureate and master’s degrees in elementary education from TROY and began her professional career as an elementary teacher in the Troy City Schools system.

“Troy University has the unique power to transform lives, and I’m excited to contribute to that mission by building strong relationships, advancing philanthropic priorities, and helping shape the future of our institution, said Dana.

Troy Alumni of Year …

Troy University will honor four Alumni of the Year during its Homecoming celebration on Nov. 1.This year’s Alumni of the Year honorees are Boyd Busby (’99), Forrest Latta (’80), Steve Timberlake (’81) and Randal Ward (’77).

TROY will play host to Arkansas State for Homecoming with kickoff set for 7 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Stadium. The honorees will be recognized during an on-the-field presentation at halftime of the game.

“It is truly an honor to recognize these members of the TROY family as a part of our Homecoming celebration,” said Faith Byrd, Director of Alumni Affairs. “These four TROY alumni, in true Trojan spirit, are making a difference through service to their communities, their careers and Troy University. They continue to represent TROY well, and we are proud to recognize them as Alumni of the Year.”

Boyd Busby (’99) has had a distinguished career in accounting, where he has served as Executive Director of the Alabama State Board of Public Accountancy since May 2015.

Busby began his public accounting career with the firm, Wilson, Price, Barranco, Blankenship & Billingsley, PC, now Warren Averett, in Montgomery. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Hodges Warehouse & Logistics for 14 years and was the Managing Member of Hodges Business Services, LLC for two years.

***

Forrest Latta (’80) is an attorney in the law firm Burr & Forman in Mobile, where he has practiced law for 43 years. Latta is a native of Dothan, who attended Troy University on a full scholarship, which he received as Governor of Alabama Boys State. While a student at TROY he participated in SGA and was involved in Delta Chi Fraternity and many other activities. In his junior year, he was one of only two students selected as an “Oxford Scholar” to spend a summer at Oxford University in England.

He graduated with honors from TROY in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science degree in English. His time at TROY enabled him to earn a full scholarship to Cumberland School of Law (Samford University) where he graduated in the top ten of his class.

***

Steve Timberlake (’81) of Pensacola, is a Family Wealth Advisor, Financial Planning Specialist, and Certified Financial Planner professional with The Sigma Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley. He joined the firm in 2012 following 30 years of trust, investment management and estate settlement experience in the state of Florida. He currently serves as president of the Pensacola Bay Area Chapter of TROY Alumni Association. He and his wife Candy have two married daughters and five grandchildren.

***

Randal Ward (’77), a Dadeville native, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from then Troy State University in 1977, where he lettered in football and was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. Ward worked for the J.P. Stevens Company and the Boy Scouts of America after graduating from college before being hired as Executive Vice President of the Automotive Wholesalers’ Association of Alabama (AWAE) on January 1, 1981. When he was hired, the association was a single-state association in Alabama. By 2003, the association had gained 3 new states and changed its name to Automotive Aftermarket Association Southeast, Inc. In 2022, AAAS grew again, adding five more states through a merger with the Automotive Aftermarket Association Mid-South and becoming the largest regional aftermarket association in the country.

*** (Thank you to everyone who has already subscribed to The Troy Citizen. I have many unwritten feature stories I look forward to writing and publishing in months to come. All subscribers - and non- subscribers - are invited to peruse the story archives for a sample of past stories. See link here for some of the most popular stories.)

Writer gratuities via Ko-Fi.

Teasing tomorrow’s story …