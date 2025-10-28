Troy Citizen

Thank you to any readers who might share this dispatch with readers who do not receive or know about the on-line Troy Citizen Substack. When I first posted today's dispatch, I forgot to add the "Share" button but have now added it - Bill.

Troy Football Need to Know; Gameday at The Vet – Arkansas State Game...

Football is back at The Vet on Saturday, when Troy hosts Arkansas State (for Homecoming) as the Trojans ride a five-game winning streak; kickoff is set for 7 p.m. between the Trojans and Red Wolves.

Editorial comment: The game will be televised nationally by ESPNU so we need a big crowd for the TV cameras!

Troy Athletics is excited to announce new items that will take place surrounding gameday this season at The Vet and reminders of some returning items that will help make your gameday experience the best it can be.

Visit TroyTrojans.com/Gameday before each visit to campus to see the latest information on parking, traffic flow and tickets for each of Troy's home games.

***

Ticket Sales / Will Call / Gate Information

Tickets will be sold on gameday at the following locations:

Main Ticket Office (Tine Davis Fieldhouse) – 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Gate One – 2 p.m. until halftime

Will call is located at Gate One of The Vet; will call will be open from 1:30 p.m. until halftime.

All gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff, while the Stadium Club and Suites open two hours prior to kickoff.

 ***

Student Guest Tickets / Student Giveaways

Troy students may continue to purchase $5 student guest tickets for this game. Students may visit TroyTrojans.com/StudentTickets, stop by the Troy Ticket Office or call 334-670-3681 to take advantage of this offer to bring family and friends to the game. Sales run until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Students who purchase guest tickets will be entered into a drawing for a chance to participate in the Vance Law First Dial 3 for Me $1,400 field goal kick.

The first 1,000 students in attendance will receive a free Battle Ready T-Shirt, and free energy drinks will be tossed into the crowd during the Fourth Quarter Fireworks.

Gerad Parker Pizza Party ...

Troy head coach Gerad Parker will throw a pizza party for the fraternity and sorority with the most members in the stands at the end of the game. 

 ***

Guardian Credit Union Rally Hub Station ...

Show out for the nationally television audience by visiting the Guardian Rally Hub located by the Trojan Statue in the South End Zone. Fans can make posters, grab rally towels, shakers and foam swords beginning when gates open.

***

Troy University Homecoming Parade ...

One of the staples of Homecoming at Troy each year is the annual parade around the Square in Downtown Troy. Beginning at 10 a.m., floats from various campus organizations and from the community in addition to the Sound of the South will hit the streets of Downtown Troy.

 ***

Troy Homecoming Court

The 2025 Troy Homecoming Court will be presented before the game beginning at 6:40 p.m. in The Vet, while the Homecoming Queen and King will be announced at halftime. Additionally, winners of Homecoming Week contests will be announced throughout the second half.

***

Youth Cheer Clinic The second Youth Cheer Clinics will occur before the game, with participants receiving instruction from Troy's cheerleading squad. The clinic is open to all children ages 5-12 and registration is just $35.   Registration begins at 3 p.m. and the clinic begins at 3:30 p.m. In addition to instruction from the Troy Cheerleaders, participants will take part in an in-stadium performance during the game and join the Troy Cheerleaders at Trojan Walk.  

***

Mobile Ticketing ....

Mobile ticketing and parking remain an option for fans to use on gameday.

Ticket purchasers can manage their tickets on their smartphones by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets and logging into their account. It is strongly encouraged that all fans download their tickets before game day. Just prior to reaching the gates, fans will simply open their digital wallet on their smartphone, select their game tickets or parking passes, and hold their smartphone near the scanner.

***

Traffic Information ...

George Wallace Drive will CLOSE two (2) hours prior to kickoff until one (1) hour after the completion of the game from International Blvd. (traffic light at Charles Henderson High School) to Johnny Long Drive.

Fans with access to the National Guard Armory Lot and North End Zone Lot will be granted access to those lots within the two-hour closure with the proper parking pass. ALL traffic to those lots MUST enter from the north end of George Wallace Drive – from Downtown/Elm Street, not Highway 231.

***

Guardian Credit Union Fan Zone ...

Located outside The Vet in the South end of the stadium and behind the outfield wall, the Guardian Credit Union Fan Zone (Tailgate Terrace) is the central hub for fans on gamedays.

 ***

Troy Athletics Kids Zone

The Troy Kids Zone opens at 3 p.m. in the Riddle-Pace Field outfield. Children of all ages are invited to take part in the fun with free inflatables until 6 p.m. A pair of Troy-branded inflatables return to the Kids Zone for the kids to play on with a Troy bounce house and an interactive Troy football/soccer game. Additional inflatables will also be provided for children to enjoy.

 ***

Troy Athletics App Presented by Premier Dodge ...

Fans are encouraged to download the Troy Athletics App to stay up to date on the latest information on Troy Athletics and gameday happenings. Search Troy Athletics on the Apple and Google Play app stores.

***

Food Trucks ...

Food trucks return to The Vet and be located along University Avenue around Tailgate Terrace. Fans will be able to sample from various food trucks. Food trucks will close at kickoff.

***

Horn Beverage Tailgate Terrace Concert Series...

Troy's popular Horn Beverage Tailgate Concert Series returns for the 2025 season with an exciting lineup for each of the Trojans' six home games at The Vet. The free concert will take place each week in Tailgate Terrace three hours before kickoff.

• Band: POPulus

• Performance Time: 4-6 p.m.

About:  POPulus is Troy University's popular music ensemble comprised of students in the Music Industry Program. Artists of diverse and eclectic styles blend together with a concert production team in a unique musical environment honoring all genres of American popular music. With their dynamic vibe and distinctive name, their music appeals across genres, generations and geographic borders. POPulus not only plays covers from well-known artists, but they also play original songs written by students from Troy University's Music Industry Program.

***

Troy Pregame Runout ...

Troy's entrance to the field before the features flames, 30-foot silver gerb mines, red comets towering 140 feet and 75-foot silver glitter mines, as well as 150-foot red and silver mines shot from atop the scoreboard as the Trojans take the field in addition to Troy branded CO2 smoke blasts.

