A Holly, Jolly Christmas Parade
Photos by Joey Meredith (a real photographer) and Bill Rice, Jr
By Bill Rice, Jr.
A holly jolly time was had by all Monday night on the Square in beautiful and festive downtown Troy at the annual Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting.
Approximately 175 units participated in the parade, including several units from outside Troy and Pike County. Several thousands parade watchers joined the festivities, which extended for over an hour.
The weather - chilly but not frigid - was perfect for a Christmas Parade.
The usual elf suspects included Little and Big Beauty Pageant Queens, Scout troops, marching bands, cheerleaders, dance groups, local all-star soccer teams (carrying big state tournament trophies and kicking soccer balls) and miscellaneous school groups and businesses.
Several floats were eye-openers. I particularly liked the Waffle House float and Max Credit Union’s “Bubble” Float.
There was also an impressive collection of tractors and a couple of cowboys on horseback.
My mother-in-law gets nervous when the Shriners’ Go Kart drivers display their daredevil talents, but, as usual, nobody was hurt by this professional display of stunt driving.
The most experienced and talented musicians, the members of the Troy University Sound of the South marching band, stole the show in the music category, performing a pitch-perfect medley of Christmas classics.
After the parade, many Square visitors stuck around for the lighting of downtown’s beautiful Christmas tree with scores of children getting a picture with Santa himself, who - per tradition - ended the parade from a perch high on the carriage of a City of Troy fire truck.
As a gift to Troy Citizen readers, I secured permission from a real and talented photographer - Joey Meredith, the official photographer of Troy University - to publish many of his wonderful photos.
Using my early Christmas present, an I-phone 16 cell phone camera, I also snapped many photos.
Thank you to everyone who has made this annual event the official kickoff of the Christmas season in Troy and Pike County.
Here’s hoping this is the best Christmas ever. As always, The Troy Citizen encourages all citizens to “shop local” whenever you can!
Note: I can only include about 12 photos in my initial dispatch I email to subscribers. However, I will quickly add many more photos so check back later to see if any friends or family members made the Christmas Parade Collage.
