And from Troy, Alabama … Merry Christmas tonight! ( Photo: Joey Meredith ).

By Bill Rice, Jr.

A holly jolly time was had by all Monday night on the Square in beautiful and festive downtown Troy at the annual Christmas Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting.

Approximately 175 units participated in the parade, including several units from outside Troy and Pike County. Several thousands parade watchers joined the festivities, which extended for over an hour.

The weather - chilly but not frigid - was perfect for a Christmas Parade.

The usual elf suspects included Little and Big Beauty Pageant Queens, Scout troops, marching bands, cheerleaders, dance groups, local all-star soccer teams (carrying big state tournament trophies and kicking soccer balls) and miscellaneous school groups and businesses.

My Favorite Parade Photo is always “child on Dad’s shoulders.” Here, Dad is Kirk Eigenberg with son Rowan. (Photo/BR).

Or … Daughter in Dad’s Lap. Dad is CHHS baseball coach Chase Smartt with daughter Charlie. (Photo/BR)

Several floats were eye-openers. I particularly liked the Waffle House float and Max Credit Union’s “Bubble” Float.

“Scrambled with grits, hash browns, bacon and a waffle on the side, please.” (Photo/JM)

There was also an impressive collection of tractors and a couple of cowboys on horseback.

My mother-in-law gets nervous when the Shriners’ Go Kart drivers display their daredevil talents, but, as usual, nobody was hurt by this professional display of stunt driving.

When I was growing up, I used to beg my father or Santa for a go-cart (Photo by JM).

The most experienced and talented musicians, the members of the Troy University Sound of the South marching band, stole the show in the music category, performing a pitch-perfect medley of Christmas classics.

The gift of music from The Sound of the South. (Photo/JM)

After the parade, many Square visitors stuck around for the lighting of downtown’s beautiful Christmas tree with scores of children getting a picture with Santa himself, who - per tradition - ended the parade from a perch high on the carriage of a City of Troy fire truck.

My third grade son, Jack, says that the real Santa has “mascot” Santa’s who attend parades and photo ops. Troy’s mascot Santa looks like the real thing to me. ( Photo by Joey Meredith).

As a gift to Troy Citizen readers, I secured permission from a real and talented photographer - Joey Meredith, the official photographer of Troy University - to publish many of his wonderful photos.

Using my early Christmas present, an I-phone 16 cell phone camera, I also snapped many photos.

Thank you to everyone who has made this annual event the official kickoff of the Christmas season in Troy and Pike County.

Here’s hoping this is the best Christmas ever. As always, The Troy Citizen encourages all citizens to “shop local” whenever you can!

Bill Rice, Jr.

The 2A State Champion Pike Liberal Arts Patriots cheerleaders spread some cheer. (Photo by Joey Meredith).

Max Credit Union had a very pretty float. (Photo by BR)

It’s a tradition for Holden Parker, right in red Troy sweatshirt, to have his birthday at B Graves restaurant during the parade! (Photo by BR)

Sandy Boutwell, an old friend, is as beautiful as ever … with Lexi Sexton, Kimber Davis and JD Plunkett . (Photo by BR )

Post-card pretty! Thank you for the great photos, Joey Meredith .

Share

Note: I can only include about 12 photos in my initial dispatch I email to subscribers. However, I will quickly add many more photos so check back later to see if any friends or family members made the Christmas Parade Collage.

(A perfect gift for anyone who loves Troy, Alabama is a subscription to The Troy Citizen, Alabama’s first Substack newspaper. These gifts can actually be given for free but the publisher appreciates the “gift” of paid subscriptions as well!)