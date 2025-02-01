Gault’s “trail of blood” finally ended in a historic cemetery in Needmore.

I haven’t finished a story I want to write that gives a known bio of crazed chiropractor Dr. Eugene S. Gault.

Today, however, I can quickly add that Gault grew up on a farm in rural Ohio. The stories I read said his family was "prominent" and "well-respected." The Gault family was known for caring for under-priviliged children and, apparently, were similar to foster parents and took in approximately 20 orphaned or disadvantaged children through the years.

Did Gault’s violent nature trace back to harrowing experiences in WWII?

At least one author speculated Gault might have suffered from PTSD/“shell shock” from the 40-plus missions he was a part of as a "belly gunner" on a B-24 in WWII. Gault joined the Army Air Corps in 1940.

Since he was a WWII veteran, the VA paid for his funeral and Gault’s widow and lone brother paid to transport his body back to his home town in Ohio.

His widow lived to be 90. From another story, I learned that for many decades she lived in the home built by the most successful business man in Glens Fall, NY - a man who started a very successful regional insurance company. Mrs. Gault later painted the exterior of the house light purple. The large house, which was built in 1832 and is still on the Historic Registry, was called the "Purple House" by local residents.

At least for some people, it was also known as the house where the "madman" chiropractor once lived.

Per his widow, Gault abhorred violence and was deeply disturbed when even a bird died.

How did Gault spend so much money in less than 2 years?

I’m also going to try to piece together how Gault ran through $29,200 in a period of 17 months. (In inflation-adjusted money $29,200 would be close to $300,000 today.)

Gault successfully stole that much money in a Dec. 31st, 1960 bank robbery in downtown Auburn (the bank was located near the the War Eagle Movie Theater).

That robbery, which took place minutes before the bank opened and was reported as being the “first bank robbery in the history of Lee County,” lasted only “three to four minutes.”

An Auburn University student later described Gault’s appearance to an FBI sketch artist - a drawing that was widely shared in the state media.

One story I found said the drawing had an “amazing resemblance” to Gault, making one wonder why nobody came forward and named Gault as a suspect.

I also found a story that said Gault attended a chiropractor convention shortly after the bank robbery and was remembered as a “big spender.” It was estimated he spent at least $500 while attending that convention (which might be the equivalent of $5,000 today).

Gault purchased an interest -or bought out - an existing chiropractic practice in Prattville soon after the Auburn bank robbery. He paid the previous chiropractor $8,000.

His widow said he never smoke or drank, but police found three empty wine bottles in his apartment.

While he could still practice his profession, the head of the Alabama State Chiropractor Association said proceedings had started that might have resulted in his license being revoked.

Gault’s wife was also a trained chiropractor. The couple met at a chiropractor school in Iowa. While his wife practiced this profession for a couple of years, she later abandoned it and went to work at a Glens Fall, NY department store.

She refused to move to Alabama when, for unknown reasons, Gault decided to move to our state in 1959.

The couple never divorced and Mrs. Gault told law enforcement officials she would send her husband money from time to time … so his first ventures as a chiropractor (in Theodore and then Tuskegee) must not have provided him enough income to make ends meet.

After the Auburn bank robbery, he returned for to NY for a short reunion with his wife and gave her at least $100, telling her his practice was doing much better now.

Still, when they discussed her moving to Alabama with him, Gault told her she shouldn’t come, that she wouldn’t like living in Alabama.

Yet another oddity: The first person Gault murdered was Fred Flowers, the executive VP of the bank in downtown Ozark.

One story I read said that when the widow of Mr. Flowers’ learned her husband had been killed in a bank robbery attempt, she was at a funeral for one of the parents of Mrs. Holman Johnson of Troy.

Several people, including one of Troy’s most colorful characters, Albert Scarbrough, said they saw someone matching Gault’s description casing out the F&M Bank in downtown Troy about five or six weeks before the Ozark bank robbery.

This story has more credibility because when law enforcement officers later searched Gault’s Prattville apartment, they found a receipt from a Brundidge gas station dated Aril 11, 1962 - about six weeks before the tragic crime spree.

It’s possible Gault might have also been casing out First National Bank in Brundidge or he might have been driving through Brundidge mapping out his get-away from Ozark?

Gault’s Bank Robbery To-Do List …

Gault obviously had multiple hidden sides to his personality, including chilling aspects.

When law enforcement officials searched Gault’s apartment in Prattville they found this hand-written “to do list” for robbing banks.

1. Get out of sight as soon as possible.

2. Get it all.

3. Expect to do a good job. Enjoy it!

4. Deal with as few people as possible.

5. Don’t let anyone get behind you.

6. Concentrate on one person.

7. Breathe deep before going in.

8. Don’t get caught up with the room.

9. Cotton-pipe-hat, coat, glasses.

10. Car-gas.

11. Keep it simple.

12. Leave keys in the car

13. Shave

Several people remarked that Gault was an “expert marksman” and some speculated this came from his military experience as a belly gunner.

On May 22, 1962, he killed three people, each with one shot and almost killed a fourth.

Gault shot Troy Police Officer Younglood from his open car window, a shot that pierced Officer Youngblood’s heart.

He almost killed the police chief of Clio with his first shot, which was also fired through an open car window. That shot hit the police chief an inch or two from the center of his chest.

One thing seems clear. Gault must have decided he was not going to be taken alive.

Sports records that are still amazing today

Author’s note: My recent story on maverick “Jeopardy!” Whiz James Holzauer got more reads than I thought it might.

Since that story got respectable ratings, I’ve decided to run another story I wrote a while back that was never published anywhere (until today).

Season-long record holders in the James ballpark …

Athletes who dominated over multiple seasons, or who dazzled sports fans with one “outlier” season include …

The Sultan of Swat

Babe Ruth’s single-season home run records stand alone when compared to the number of home runs hit by the player who finished in second place. In 1919, playing for the Red Sox, Ruth hit a then-amazing 29 dingers. Second place was 10 home runs. Ruth’s total exceeded second place by 65.52 percent.

The next season, playing for the Yankees, Ruth hit a mind-blowing 54 dingers. Second place was 19 homers.

Ruth led the Big Leagues in home runs 11 out of 14 years (1918 to 1931). In two of the years he wasn’t the home-run champ, he ranked second. In some seasons, Ruth hit more home runs than entire teams.

At some point, other baseball players started to figure out how to hit a lot of home runs too. When Ruth hit 60 home runs in 1927, his teammate Lou Gehrig was second in Major League Baseball with 47. By 1927, Ruth’s home-run total exceeded second place by “only” 21.7 percent.

Wilt the Stilt …

As “outliers” of their day, Babe Ruth’s home-run hitting prowess is perhaps only rivaled by Wilt Chamberlain’s scoring prowess . Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring in the 1961-62 season, averaging a record 50.4 points. The second highest scorer in the league that season was Walt Bellamy, who averaged 31.6 point/game. Chamberlain’s single-season scoring average was 37.3 percent higher than the next highest scorer.

Chamberlain also scored 70 or more points in a single game six times. Only five other NBA players have reached this point level in a single game, and none of these five did it more than once.

In the category “most points scored in a game,” Chamberlain holds six of the top 10 spots. As of this writing, Holzhauer holds 15 of the top 15 spots for “most money won in a single game” of “Jeopardy!” Prior to Holzhauer, no contestant had won $80,000 in a single episode in the game’s history. James accomplished this 15 times in his first 27 games.

It’s like James averaged 100 points a game in basketball …

Pre-James, “Jeopardy’s!” single-game record for winnings was $77,000. Through 32 games, Holzhauer averaged just under $77,000 in winnings per game. A basketball analogy: It's like James not only scored 100 points in a single game (Wilt Chamberlain’s single-game record), but averaged 100 points over every game for an entire season.

This made me research athletes who had extended runs of dominance in their sports. Here’s 10 or so examples I came up with:

Tiger Woods - Ranked No. 1 in the world in golf (at some point in a calendar year) 14 consecutive years. Woods’ reign of dominance spanned from 1997 into 2010. Five other golfers surpassed him as No. 1 player at different points in this run, but Tiger always climbed back on top.

Michael Jordan - His Airness led the NBA in scoring 10 out of 12 years (1987-1998). The two years Jordan didn’t lead the league he was either playing baseball for the AA Birmingham Barons or coming back to the NBA too late in the 1993 season to win the scoring title. Absent his baseball sabbatical, Jordan very likely would have led the league in scoring 12 consecutive years.

Byron Nelson - Nelson won 11 consecutive PGA tournaments in 1945, a record that might never be broken. For the season, Nelson won 18 of the 30 tournaments he entered. He also won three of the first four tournaments he entered in 1946.

Ben Hogan won five of the six events he entered in 1953, including all three Majors in which he competed. Hogan’s smallest winning margin in his three Major victories was four strokes.

Jim Brown - No. 34 for the Browns led the NFL in rushing 8 out of the 9 years he played. No running back has come close to equalling this accomplishment. Four other running backs (Barry Sanders, Emmit Smith, Eric Dickerson and O.J. Simpson) led the league in rushing four years in a row.

Don Hutson - The NFL’s first great receiver (who played college ball at Alabama) led the league in receptions 8 out of 10 years, including five years in a row in the ‘30s and early ‘40s. No other receiver in NFL history has led the league in receiving more than three times.

John Stockton - The Utah Jazz point guard led the league in assists 9 straight years from 1988 through 1996.

Bob Cousy - Led the league in assists 8 consecutive seasons from 1953 to 1960.

Walter Johnson - Led the American League in strikeouts 8 years in a row and 12 out of 15 years between 1910 and 1924. Nolan Ryan led either the American or National League in strikeouts 10 times between 1973 and 1990 (18 seasons).

Mark McGuire - In 1998, McGuire not only broke Roger Maris’s famous record for home runs, he destroyed the record by nine dingers. When McGuire hit 70 home runs in the 1998 season, he improved the record by 14.75 percent. The record had stood for 37 years.

Barry Bonds topped McGuire’s record in 2001 by hitting 73 dingers - a 4.3 percent increase over the previous record. We won’t mention the performance-enhancing-drugs potential asterisks (okay, we just did).

Bob Gibson - The Cardinals’ fireballer’s season-long ERA of 1.123 in 1968 is considered one of the most impressive pitcher performances in modern baseball history. It was the lowest ERA a pitcher had recorded since 1914.

In 1985, Dwight Gooden recorded an ERA of 1.58, which was .95 lower than the lowest ERA the season before (2.48). Gooden’s 1985 ERA was 36.3 percent lower than the low mark the prior season.

Ken Jennings is still the king here …

Ken Jennings’ record of winning 74 consecutive games on “Jeopardy!” might still be unreachable, and qualifies as an “outlier” of Ruthian proportions. Jennings, who is now the host of “Jeopardy!,” leads second-place Holzhauer by a canyon-sized 42 games.

The obvious sports comparison is Joe DiMaggio’s record of hitting safely in 56 consecutive games. DiMaggio broke the record previously set by Willie Keeler, who hit safely in 45 consecutive games - the last game of the 1896 season and first 44 games of the 1897 season.

Pete Rose also hit safely in 44 consecutive games in the 1978 season. DiMaggio’s record has stood for more than 80 years. However, DiMaggio’s record is only 20 percent higher than Keeler’s second-place record. Jennings’ record of winning 74 consecutive games on Jeopardy is 56.8 percent higher than Holzhauer’s second place total of 32 consecutive games.

Regarding sports records that will, perhaps, never be broken, see my story from yesterday: Troy State 258, Devry Institute 141. That candidate for Ripley’s Believe it or Not happened 33 years ago and no basketball team has come close to approaching this point total since. (I believe it … since I was there!)

Everyone enjoy a nice weekend.