Troy Citizen

Troy Citizen

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Bill Rice
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Cutting Room Floor Text, Part 2 ....

In the second half, Troy made 30 three-point shots, making 52.6 percent of its long-range shots (and many of these shots would have been threes from beyond the NBA three-point line). All 12 players on Troy’s roster played at least 11 minutes and all except one made 3-point shots in the game (Team captain Andy Davis scored the first bucket of the game on a put-back and then didn’t shoot again. Davis, who is now a very successful hospital executive in Boston, did have 12 rebounds in the game and led the team in assists (with several I think he was doing his best Magic Johnson impersonation.)

Also, until I re-watched the tape, I'd forgotten that about 15 seconds after Steve Hunt made the three that put Troy over 200, he hit his very next 3-pointer as well.

Those who were at the game remember that Troy's scoreboard only went up to 199 points so when Hunt hit his history-making shot the scorekeeper just started over. It showed Troy with zero points. The final scoreboard read: Troy 58, DeVry 141.

As another aside, someone from Sports Illustrated called me the next day at work at The Troy Messenger and wanted pictures of the final scoreboard. Alas, although I took two or three roles of photos at the game, I'd run out of film by the time the game was over! Thus, I didn't take a photo of the final scoreboard. I could have had a photo credit in Sports Illustrated, which they would have paid me for, but I didn't have the photo they wanted. (Story of my life.)

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Bill Rice
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Cutting Room Floor Text …

If one NBA great was going to score 100 points in a game, it was going to be Wilt Chamberlain, which - perhaps? - could have been viewed as an odious “publicity stunt” as well.

Wilt’s Philadelphia Warriors were leading the New York Knicks by 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Wilt’s coach kept his star in the game - no doubt because everyone wanted to see if one player could score 100 points in one game. If one player could break this “unthinkable” record, it was going to be Chamberlain. Similarly, if one college team was going to have any chance to break the 200-point barrier in a game, it was going to be our Troy State Trojans.

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