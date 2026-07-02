Steve Hunt, on the right, hit the 3-pointer that gave Troy 200 points. Troy then scored 58 more points in a little more than 7 minutes to set a record that might never be broken. Per a former Advertiser sports editor, Troy shouldn’t have even tried to make history.

Author’s note: Back story for this story ….

Yesterday, I was doing research on the key events of Troy University’s decision to move to Division I athletics and also decided to write a story on my biggest scoop as editor of the original Troy Citizen, when I broke the story (in early 1998) telling the world a serious movement was afoot to change the name of Troy State University to a “directional school” and drop the name “Troy” from our college’s name. (Stories to come).

(I was thinking about what-might-have-been if the “University of Southern Alabama,” - not “Troy” - had made a glorious run to the College Baseball World Series).

While researching archived stories on newspaper.com, I stumbled across a column from January 1992 by then Montgomery Advertiser sports editor Regan Ingram. In the column, Regan slammed and besmirched one of Troy State’s greatest sports accomplishments when Coach Don Maestri’s Trojans stunned and mesmerized the sports-loving public by scoring 258 points in one basketball game.

Decades later, this column still irritates and puzzles me as Regan took what I view as an unbelievable sports story - one that still makes me feel pride for my college and town - and tried to flip it into a negative or embarrassing story.

This particular column confirms that I often don’t think like influential members of the press. To me, many articles written by well-known scribes blare contrived virtue signaling, where the alleged outrage that punches the pundits’ affronted buttons strike me as a Nothing Burger, sometimes resulting in events that should be celebrated being denigrated.

I should note I got to know Regan (and his famous pundit father, Bob Ingram) and simply happen to disagree with this former sports editor’s “hot take” on this one event. Today, Regan and I are Facebook buddies and I often hit his posts with “likes.” That is, what follows, isn’t personal; it’s just business … and my business sometimes entails writing “stinging rebuttal pieces.”

What follows are excerpts from the column Regan wrote a day after Troy’s basketball team received unprecedented national publicity for scoring 258 points. My rebuttal comments follow Regan’s text and I boldfaced some text for emphasis.

Headline: Troy shreds records; team to shed next?

First comment: I figured out the “shed” reference. Regan’s last paragraph suggests Troy would/might be interested in playing a basketball game naked to get even more publicity. So this develops his point about tacky publicity stunts.

Lede sentence: “A few miles down the road from here the Troy State Trojans are fashioning themselves as a high-scoring basketball machine.”

Second Comment: Fashioning themselves? The Trojans WERE a scoring machine. In fact, for several seasons, Troy basketball was one of the greatest scoring machines ever seen in the history of college basketball. For example, In the 1991-1992 season, Troy averaged 121 points a game, a record that this NCAA basketball website says is “likely to never be broken.” (Thirty four years later it’s still the Division II record - by 7 points/game.).

After all the national and global publicity Troy received for the 258-point game in January, Troy State closed out the regular season in February averaging 128 points over seven games.

The prior season, Troy averaged almost 110 points a game. The year after Troy scored 258 points in one game, the team averaged 113.8 points per game for the entire season, when our Trojans finished as national Division II runner-ups. (In a Final Four victory over Southern New Hampshire, Troy scored 126 points.)

In 1994, when the program was playing in Division I, Troy averaged 98 points a game. (In my research, I learned that Troy set the (then) record for most three-pointers in a Division I game, hitting 25 trifectas against George Mason … not tiny DeVry Institute).

IMO, the story of Troy basketball in this period is that it was a basketball scoring machine unlike any other team except Loyola-Marymount for a couple of years. This was a great story then and is a great story today.

Regan provides context for the Ripley’s Believe It or Not game …

“A year ago, the Trojans scored more points than any other college basketball team in a 187-point outburst against Devry Institute of Atlanta.

“Coach Don Maestri and his team had so much fun last year they invited the Hoyas back for more this season. The goal was the previously unthinkable mark of 200 points in a game.”

My comment: Exactly. This was precisely the goal - to make history, to do something no basketball team had ever done in the history of the game. I don’t understand what’s so off-putting about a group of hard-working college athletes giving it the old college try and seeking to make history as, really, how many of us ever get the chance to make history …. which is “fun” … if you can do it.

“DeVry must have read the reports prior to the game. The Trojans let it be known the 200-point mark was the intention. Come see Troy State annihilate a team with seven players, five freshmen and no talent. Come see Troy State State do something no other team had done before.”

My Comment: Again, at least in this sentence, Regan seems to get the appeal of the whole making history thing.

A few more rejoinder comments: Two thousand local fans skipped the NFL playoff games to come to Sartain Hall to hopefully see something that had never happened before - something that they could tell their children and grandchildren about one day.

As Regan points out, DeVry’s coaches and players knew exactly what Troy was trying to do … and showed up and played the game anyway. Regan is right (I was there and Regan wasn’t), NAIA DeVry did dress only seven players, all of whom would have been walk-ons at Troy State.

If the goal of your program is to make history and score 200 points in one game, it’s probably not going to be in a game against one of the top teams in your conference. It’s going to be against an over-matched team that plays almost no defense..

Back to Regan: “… Well, they did it. The Trojans left the 200-point mark in the dust with 7:55 left in the game. When it was over, Troy nipped the imitation Hoyas 258-141.

“Bush League.

“That’s about all you can say about the whole affair.”

My comment: That’s all you can say? Couldn’t a writer also say Troy wowed every spectator who was at Sartain Hall with a display of frenetic-pace basketball and three-point shooting acumen that’s never been seen before or since?

In a 40-minute game, Troy’s players hit 51 three-pointers on 109 attempts. Since DeVry had the ball for approximately 20 minutes of game action, Troy averaged 2.6 three-pointers every offensive minute.

All 10 players who shot a 3-pointer made at least one. Six Trojans made at least five. Note that Troy also had 65 assists, which is a stat nobody has seen in the last 100 or so years.

(Readers can pass this column to an open man or woman by hitting the Assist Button.)

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The merits (and demerits) of free publicity …

Regan: “… Troy State is trying to move from Division II to Division I. Maestri and his program crave attention - in any form.”

My comment: Here Regan makes a salient and accurate point, but I don’t understand why this might be a pejorative. Yes, as a Division II team in a town of 13,000 people that played its games at a glorified high school gymnasium and, before Coach Maestri arrived, used to draw maybe 300 fans a game… Troy did want and crave any media attention it might get.

Until Coach Maestri arrived and implemented this run-and-gun, high-scoring system, Troy basketball rarely got any attention from The Montgomery Advertiser, much less ESPN and every newspaper in the country.

One way such a team and school can achieve state and national attention is to score 258 points in one game. If I was marketing director for Troy State, I would have said, “If you can, go ahead and do it.”

While Regan viewed this as Bush League stuff, hopefully most readers (and The Advertiser used to have hundreds of thousands of readers) rolled their eyes at the author’s silly snark.

Regan himself admitted that creating “attention helps recruiting.”

My comment: Yes … and this, I submit, was sage marketing strategy for a program that in 1991 probably had a recruiting budget of $20,000.

Reagan then wrote, “They’re sure to get plenty of attention from this,” mentioning that “The Today Show” did a piece on Troy the next morning and “The Washington Post and Sports Illustrated have made calls to Troy.”

My comment: I grew up in Troy. Per my recollection, this is the first and only time “The Today Show” ran a feature on my hometown college and, at that point, the only time Sports Illustrated featured the Trojans. Per my knowledge, it was also the first time ESPN ever mentioned any Troy State game.

Good marketing - buttons were produced commemorating the event. Somewhere, I still have this button.

IMO, these sentences from Reagan weren’t fair to Trojans one and all:

“Both teams celebrated their ridiculous entry into the record books together. It almost smells like a fix.”

I would only mention that, yes, this couldn’t be accomplished against a quality opponent. But Troy was not trying to embarrass or humiliate DeVry; Troy was trying to do something everyone simply thought couldn’t be done … because it had never been done.

As to the charge “it almost smells like a fix …” This was a very strange “fix,” … because the people in on the fix still had to make 51 three-pointers in a 40-minute game.

One of Troy’s leading scorers in the game was Brian Simpson, a reserve guard who scored 37 points and made 11 3-pointers in just 15 minutes of game action. If Brian was in on the fix, he still had to make those long-range shots.

While Regan might not agree, in my opinion scoring 258 points against air - or a group of YMCA kids or Girl Scouts - would be challenging in a 40-minute shoot-around session.

Here, Regan seems to equate Troy fans with sick sadists …

“A crowd of 2,000 came to the game, but they couldn’t have been entertained by that. It had to be as exciting and heart-warming as watching an old, sickly dog being put to sleep.”

My comment: Trust me here. I was there. Yes, the fans were entertained by what we saw. Spare me the attempted guilt-trip op. None of us could believe what we were witnessing. In all my years of covering Troy athletics, this is one game fans keep talking about 34 years later.

In the game, Troy set at least nine NCAA records, most of which have still not been broken.

To me, the most amazing record is that Troy hit 51 three-pointers in the game. The previous record had been 25 … meaning Troy more than doubled the previous record.

As record outliers, this is like Bob Beamon beating the long-jump record by 22 inches or the great Takeru Kobayahshi eating 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes when the previous competitive weiner-eating record had been 25 or James Holzhauer averaging $77,000 per episode on “Jeopardy!” when previous winners were averaging $22,000.

“Both coaches should be held to blame for this occurring. They allowed the game to be reduced to a silly, sick joke.”

My comment: Coach Maestri, who’s one of the nicest and classiest men I’ve ever met, should be held to blame for giving fans and his players a memory they will cherish the rest of their lives? No, nada … “silly” charge.

“… But that’s not what most people pay to see.”

My comment: Well, for this particular game, that’s exactly what everybody paid to see. The question we were all asking ourselves is “Can this really be done?”

The analogy of running up the score to embarrass an opponent didn’t apply here

To address what’s perhaps Regan’s primary critique, he must have been equating Troy’s 3-point shooting master class to a college football team that would intentionally try to score, say, 100 points against an under-matched team.

In football, coaches usually call off the dogs once they get up by 40 or so points and try to NOT score and humiliate their opponents. All the walk-ons get to play.

What was different with this game was that DeVry’s coach and players weren’t offended or insulted. In fact, they seem to have enjoyed playing in such a unique game.

Yesterday I watched a YouTube tape of the game for the first time in 34 years. Clearly, the feelings of DeVry’s players weren’t hurt which would be the case if a bully football team intentionally tried to score 100 points against the worst college football team it could schedule.

Another point is Troy played every player on its roster and several reserves who rarely played much got more minutes than the starters. Troy didn’t have any walk-ons it could play … and the bench players Coach Maestri kept shuffling in kept hitting shots.

Also, Troy’s style - the only brand of basketball it knew how to play and practiced every day for years - was to run as fast as they could and take the first open 3-point shot any player had. IMO, what would have been demeaning and an insult to the game is if Troy had gone into a 4-corners stall, held the ball and refused to shoot.

In 1992, Troy had the perfect roster of cracker-jack shooters and the perfect opponent, who wasn’t going to be offended if Troy kept shooting threes and making highlight-reel dunks. Despite what Regan wrote, the fans loved it.

After Troy reached the previously “unthinkable” 200 points with 7:55 left in the contest, one might argue, okay, Troy now needs to hold the ball and quit taking 3-pointers. But at that point, Troy’s players were clearly thinking, okay, let’s see how many points one team can score in a basketball game and see how many other records we can set that will never be broken.

As I learned reviewing the tape, Troy’s shooting got better in the game’s final seven minutes. It turns out, the Trojans were just getting warmed up and making three-pointers can be contagious. Fans stayed on their feet the entire game, thinking surely the team is going to hit a cold spurt at some point, but they never did.

Troy hit 21 three-pointers in the first half and 30 in the second half when both teams combined for 221 points, which means one point was scored every 5.4 seconds. (Think about that stat line the next time you watch your favorite team go 8 minutes without scoring a bucket. Speaking for myself, when this happens, I don’t say, “Boy, this is exciting basketball. What great defense!”)

Basketball fans love two plays more than any other - highlight-reel dunks (Troy had a record 28) … and swished 3-pointers. (If this had happened in 2026, Troy sports marketing interns would have thrown 51 “T-for-three” Vance Law Firm T-shirts into the bleachers, enough to clothe an orphanage.)

In fact, the players simply gave their loyal fans what they had paid to (hopefully) see.

After the game, Birmingham News sports columnist Kevin Scarbinsky wrote a column with a completely different take than Regan’s.

Scarbinsky highlighted the Ripley’s Believe it or Not aspects of the game. One player quote explained why Troy’s players were so determined to make history.

Athletic guard Jack Smith said with so much pre-game hype accompanying the DeVry game “the players were determined not to let the fans down.”

“I think in the back of our minds we thought we could do it,” he said. “When we saw so many people actually talking about it, we made up our mind that we were going to give it a shot and see what happens.”

Troy’s players simply wanted to give their supporters something they could always remember and would make them feel pride in their school and town.

In other words, this was the opposite of a dog being put to sleep, which is always an extremely sad event. Per my observations, nobody who left Sartain Hall that day was sad. Indeed, every fan was thrilled to have witnessed something nobody thought was possible.

***

When you think about it, life is a series of mundane, often challenging and predictable events. Most sporting events are not that dissimilar from others. Only rarely do sports deliver special gifts to fans, but when they do, fans always remember these moments with fondness and often for a lifetime.

While Regan concluded the game reeked of “barnyard odor,” was “tacky and childish” and that Troy State and the sport of basketball “deserved better than that,” I think this former pundit simply shot an air ball with this particular column.

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As I finish today’s dispatch, Carrie is out giving snuggles to several of her Trojan canine and feline clients.